The Sun Preps All-Area Awards Banquet is coming on May 24 to CoolToday Park. It’s the second of what we’re hoping will become an annual fixture on the local sports scene.
If you attended last year’s event, you probably got a little wet. After being dry for weeks, Mother Nature chose the day of our banquet to usher in the summer rainy season. Still, the good and nimble-footed folks at CoolToday Park managed to get our backup arrangement in place on the concourse and the show went on.
The banquet honors those local high school athletes who were named to the Sun Preps’ All-Area teams during the course of the school year. With last week’s announcement of the All-Area boys basketball team, we have now made it through the fall and winter sports.
Today, we are revealing the three Player of the Year finalists in each of those sports (six in football). The Player of the Year in each sport will be announced at the banquet. From among all of these Player of the Year finalists, we’ll be naming an Athlete of the Year for each the boys and girls.
Just because an athlete isn’t named a Player of the Year in a given sport doesn’t mean he or she won’t be our Athlete of the Year – last year, Port Charlotte two-sport athlete Alex Perry was the boys’ Athlete of the Year despite not be the Player of the Year in either of his sports.
These won’t be the only honors handed out on May 24. We have a few more surprises up our sleeve. But the only way to find out is to attend our bash.
Invitations will be going out soon to all of our All-Area selections for this past fall and winter sports season. Additional invitations for the spring events will be issued as those teams are announced each Sunday during the remainder of the school year, beginning next Sunday with the All-Area Boys Weightlifting team.
Tickets will go on sale for the banquet later this month. We’ll have those details for you as they become available. Those who receive invitations do not need a ticket – you’re our guests of honor, so come hungry because dinner is on us.
Again, it's the Sun Preps All-Area Awards Banquet at CoolToday Park on May 24. Be there!
For now, flip over to Pages 10A-11A to see all of our Fall and Winter Player of the Year finalists.
