This high school boys soccer season saw some players win a district title for the first time, while others made deep playoff runs, and still others put on clutch performances to rally their teams to victory.
Venice went an area-best 13-3-2, edging North Port, 2-1, to win the district. The Bobcats, after losing the district, went on to beat Fort Myers, 1-0, in the regional quarterfinals before losing on penalty kicks to Palmetto Ridge in the semifinals.
The Indians were explosive on offense, with a dangerous forward duo of Max Mergos and Diego Heredia, but were led by their most versatile player in Ben Tary, a finalist for Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
North Port was led by a talented class of seniors, but none more so than Jeremiah Bohdanets, the "heartbeat" of the team, coach Joey Sorbino said. Bohdanets is also a finalist for Player of the Year.
Lemon Bay went just 8-7-3, but still had one of the best defenses in the area -- allowing just over a goal per game in large part due to its senior goalkeeper and captain, Alex Johnson. He is our third finalist for Player of the Year.
Dave Porvaznik, the first-year coach of Venice, turned a losing team into a 13-win club that took home the district crown. Porvaznik is the Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
But there were many more athletes who shined in a season filled with heroics and clutch moments.
Here's who stood out above the rest:
First Team
Forward - Jeremiah Bohdanets senior *
One of several talented senior forwards in the area, Bohdanets set himself apart with his leadership and hard work.
A four-year varsity player, Bohdanets has a 4.8 GPA and was also a team captain.
He scored nine goals and recorded six assists while leading his team to a 10-8-3 record and a regional semifinal finish.
“Jeremiah has been the heartbeat of this team for four seasons,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “He was the vocal and emotional leader on and off the field. He constantly strived to set the highest bar and others looked to follow after him. He is truly a once-in-a-lifetime player that has made a lasting impact on our program for years to come.
“From work ethic to the highest skills he constantly elevated the abilities of our program, and we are proud to call him a Bobcat.”
Forward - Max Mergos, Venice senior
A member of the best forward duo in the area, Mergos scored 13 goals and had eight assists -- nearly identical stats to Diego Heredia -- as he and Heredia each assisted each other on five goals.
Forward - Diego Heredia, Venice senior
A three-year starter for the Indians, Heredia saved his best season for last — scoring an area-high 14 goals with eight assists — while leading his team to a 13-3-2 record and a district title.
Heredia also scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 district final win over North Port, locking in his first championship with the Indians.
Midfielder - Chris Lamela, North Port senior
The Bobcats' leading scorer, Lamela often set up Jeremiah Bohdanets, or vice-versa, on the way to a 10-goal, 10-assist season.
He was a big factor in the team turning around from its 1-2-1 start, and will go on to play at D-II West Virginia Wesleyan next season.
Midfielder - Ben Tary, Venice sophomore*
The team MVP and a do-it-all player for Venice, Tary was asked to play every position from forward to defender, and even goalkeeper at times.
"He is the most versatile player we have on the team," Porvaznik said. "He can play any position, and has played every position for us from goalie to striker, both wings, back line, holding mid, attacking mid.
"He's an amazing player."
Defender - Justin Crehore, North Port senior
One of the bigger defenders on a tough Bobcats' defense, Crehore often used his 6-foot-4, 160-pound frame to help stop opposing offenses.
He finished the season with 148 pass breakups, two goals and six assists. He will go on to play at West Virginia Wesleyan along with Lamela next year.
Defender - Dario Aguilar, DeSoto County senior
A versatile player for the Bulldogs, Aguilar was the most consistent player for the team, coach Fernando Zepeda said.
He had two goals and two assists while also stopping six shots on goal by himself -- starting every game and averaging near 70 minutes per game.
Goalkeeper - Alex Johnson, Lemon Bay senior*
Lemon Bay went 8-7-3, but had a solid defense that allowed just 1.5 goals per game.
Johnson made 186 saves -- nearly 11 per game -- as he recorded four clean sheets. He also had six games in which he allowed just one goal.
Johnson was also a team captain and leader on the field.
"Alex has developed into a fine goalkeeper over his four years," Lemon Bay coach Mark Hertz said. "In a year where we had tough matchups, Alex still shut down high-caliber offenses. If not for penalty kicks, he would have shut out Charlotte and Venice. He held several teams to only one goal, along with several shutouts.
"He was a team captain and anchor of our defense. It will be difficult, if not impossible to replace him."
Coach of the Year: Dave Porvaznik (1st year Venice coach)
The Indians made a dramatic turnaround in Porvaznik's first season as head coach -- going from a 6-8-2 team that was eliminated in the first round of playoffs to a team that went 13-3-2 and won its district.
Porvaznik made some notable changes, like instituting strict practice rules, cutting players with attitude problems and being flexible with his playbook as Venice finished in the regional quarterfinals.
Second Team
Forward - Trayton White, Lemon Bay senior
A three-year varsity starter, White was a solid performer all season long -- leading Lemon Bay with nine goals along with six assists. Though double teamed most of the year, he was still able to beat defenses and find the net.
White is a natural leader who fought hard every 80 minutes and was a model player, coach Hertz said.
Forward - Dylan Salomon, Charlotte junior
The Tarpons' leading scorer with 12 goals, Salomon also had the second-most assists on the team with five -- despite playing in just 15 of the team's 20 games.
Forward - Eduardo Maldonado, DeSoto County senior
The Bulldogs' leading scorer with 13 goals and two assists, Maldonado was on the field for almost every minute of every game.
He helped lead the team to a 10-7-3 record and a finish in the district semifinals.
Midfielder - Michael Greggs, Lemon Bay junior
A second-year varsity player, Greggs had eight goals and an assist. He began the year as a midfielder, but after losing a starting forward to a broken leg, he was moved to forward.
His skill with the ball gave Lemon Bay a needed jump-start to break a midseason slump. Greggs is expected to be the leading goal scorer for Lemon Bay in 2021-22.
Midfielder - Nick Zidanavicius, Lemon Bay junior
Zidanavicius was one of the Mantas' top players with eight goals and seven assists. A team captain and second-year varsity player, he often broke up opposing offense attacks in the midfield before they become a threat, playing nearly every minute of every game.
Defender - Dylan Marsh, Charlotte senior
The Tarpons' best defender, Marsh was a multi-faceted player -- shifting to the midfield at times -- as he scored five goals and recorded six assists. Marsh missed just two games all year as he was one of the team's most consistent players.
Defender - Reese Adamovsky, Venice freshman
One of the area's bigger freshmen at 5-foot-11, Adamovsky quickly established himself as a key part of the Indians' defense. Venice allowed less than two goals per game and held North Port to one in the district final, and Admovsky was a big reason why.
Goalkeeper - Kendrick Cryer, Port Charlotte senior
Part of a Port Charlotte team that had to shut down its JV team midseason just to have enough bodies for its varsity squad, Cryer helped keep the Pirates in most of their games.
He made an area-high 198 saves and even played in the field at times, recording two goals and an assist.
