At first, no one was sure if there would even be any high school football this year.
Then, it was delayed indefinitely. Then shortened, and back on schedule.
There were new protocols, less fans and rescheduling that made for some interesting pairings. In the end, two area teams -- North Port and DeSoto County -- had too few numbers to continue on into the postseason, but those left standing shined.
Charlotte had a season to remember under first-year coach Wade Taylor. The Tarpons went 7-3, winning several key games over area teams like Braden River, Lehigh and Port Charlotte. Quarterback John Busha ran for over 1,000 yards as he orchestrated an offense that put up 51 points in a first-round playoff rout of East Lee County before exiting in a loss to Palmetto Ridge.
Lemon Bay, which won the final three games of the 2019 season to finish 3-7 and sneak in the playoffs, was a no-doubt playoff contender this year. The Mantas excelled on both sides of the ball, going 8-2 and making it to the regional semifinal round.
Henry Schouten, who played in all three phases of the game for Lemon Bay, led a Mantas defense that allowed teams to score over 10 points just three times. His performance has made him a Sun Preps Player of the Year Finalist.
Coach Don Southwell, who has been instrumental in the Mantas' turnaround, is the Sun Preps Coach of the Year.
Venice didn't win a regional championship for the first time in five years, but only because St. Thomas Aquinas stood in the way. The Indians finished 10-4, ranked No. 24 in FL by MaxPreps.
This was possible in large part due to an offense that averaged 39 points per game behind the arm of senior quarterback Colin Blazek, a Sun Preps Player of the Year finalist.
Port Charlotte played one of the area's more difficult schedules and had an up-and-down season beginning with a blowout win over Hardee and ending in a 21-point loss to Palmetto Ridge in a first-round playoff game. Solomon Luther, who scored 14 touchdowns and broke up several passes on defense, is a Sun Preps Player of the Year Finalist.
Here's how the rest of the area looked this year:
First Team
QB - Colin Blazek (Venice Senior)
Blazek moved to the area just before the season started and it didn't take him long to take control of the Indians' offense.
Despite never starting a varsity game, Blazek looked like a polished veteran in the pocket -- passing for 2,646 yards and throwing for 27 touchdowns to 10 interceptions across 13 games. He set two single-game passing records for Venice, passing 61 times against St. Thomas Aquinas and throwing for 389 yards in a win over Lakeland.
He also threw for the third-most passing yards and second-most passing touchdowns in school history.
"Colin had one of the best years in Venice High School history as a quarterback," Indians coach John Peacock said. "No stage was too big for him and he always rose to the occasion."
RB - Jason Hogan (Lemon Bay Junior)
The Manta Rays' quarterback for much of last year, Hogan became the primary running back and thrived in the role. He helped power an explosive Lemon Bay offense as he ran for over 1,300 yards and 23 touchdowns.
WR - Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte Senior)
It was rare for even a few minutes would pass between Luther's name being called on the loudspeaker on Friday nights. The do-it-all Pirate was a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball. He accumulated 1,119 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns on offense while recording 28 tackles and defending seven passes on defense.
"Solomon is one of the most skilled players we have ever had," Port Charlotte coach Jordan Ingman said. "In his career he caught and ran for several touchdowns, made several tackles, has seven blocked kicks, returned kickoffs, punts and made multiple interceptions as a four-year starter.
"We will miss his humility and work ethic but look forward to watching his success at the next level."
WR - Alex Perry (Port Charlotte Junior)
After having a breakout season on the basketball court last year, Perry translated that success to the football field this fall. The high-flying junior made the most of his opportunities -- turning 28 receptions into 658 yards and nine touchdowns.
WR - Jayshon Platt (Venice Junior)
Platt was likely ready for a breakout role as a sophomore, but two Division-I pass catchers in Malachi Wideman and Weston Wolff made opportunities hard to come by. This year, however, Platt had a chance to show what he could do heading a five-pronged attack.
The junior had 54 rec. for 693 yards and six touchdowns and also returned punts -- bringing one back 61 yards for a touchdown.
TE - Weston Wolff (Venice Senior)
Few area players have evolved like Wolff has over the years. From an undersized sophomore who had 70 catches, Wolff has transformed himself into a Division-I bound tight end. Along with tough blocking, the senior also contributed 44 catches for 570 yards and nine touchdowns.
OL - Ethan Mort (Venice Senior)
A 6-foot-6, 275-pound left tackle, Mort helped keep Venice quarterback Colin Blazek upright on his way to a record-breaking season for Venice High. The three-star athlete will go on to play at UCF next fall.
OL - Abel Marquez Jr. (Port Charlotte Senior)
The Pirates' dynamic passing attack in 2020 likely wouldn't have been as successful without Marquez Jr. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle bought Port Charlotte quarterback Logan Rogers plenty of time to operate. His success at the position earned him a handful of offers, and he is currently committed to play for Army next year.
OL - Everett Baker (Lemon Bay Junior)
Lemon Bay's explosive offense wouldn't have been possible without a strong offensive line. Baker was a key piece of the puzzle, using his 6-foot-3, 265-pound frame to block for an offense that averaged 36.1 points per game.
OL - Biaggio Frattarelli (Charlotte Junior)
A versatile player who can play any position on the offensive line, Frattarelli was especially valuable to the Tarpons this season. He became the team's center out of necessity late in the season and helped quarterback John Busha run for over 1,000 yards.
OL - Michael Raney (Venice Junior)
Playing alongside Mort, Raney helped fortify a Venice offensive line that paved the way for over 2,000 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior is set to return as one of the Indians' top blockers in 2021.
ATH - Steffan Johnson (Venice Senior)
Johnson was involved in every facet of the game for Venice. He played quarterback -- completing 2-of-4 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, rushing 64 times for 395 yards and eight touchdowns. He played wide receiver -- with 31 receptions for 350 yards and three touchdowns.
He played cornerback -- recording 15 tackles, defending three passes and recovering a fumble. And he also blocked on special teams and returned a couple of kicks -- one for 50 yards.
DT - Trenton Kintigh (Venice Sophomore)
Kintigh took advantage of his first full year at the varsity level -- stepping up to instantly become one of Venice's best defensive players.
He finished tied for second on the team with 101 tackles and two sacks.
DE - Cael Newton (Charlotte Sophomore)
One of the Tarpons' top tacklers as just a sophomore, Newton led the team in tackles for loss (12). He also recorded three sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble as he established himself as one of the best young defenders in the area.
His strip sack of the East Lee County quarterback in the regional playoffs began the rout in a 51-0 win.
DE - Wesley Piggins (Venice Senior)
The Indians' sack leader (7) and Defensive MVP, Piggins was an essential piece of a young defensive line that featured a pair of sophomore starters in Trenton Kintigh and Damon Wilson Jr. Piggins thrived as a pass rusher and in run defense, finishing with 101 tackles (tied for second-most) nine for loss (second-most) and a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
LB - Martin Ramos (Venice Junior)
Ramos was one of the most important players on a Venice defense that allowed just 15 points to St. Thomas Aquinas and shutout Lyman, Sarasota and Riverdale. He finished as the team's leader in tackles (127) and tackles for loss (11), had the third-most sacks (4), one interception, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
LB - Connor Trim (Charlotte Sophomore)
Another young playmaker on the Tarpons' defense, Trim tied for the team lead in total tackles (87), had five tackles for loss and had the most solo tackles (60).
LB - Henry Schouten (Lemon Bay Senior)
An impact player in all three facets of the game for Lemon Bay, Schouten was primarily the team's starting middle linebacker and leader of the defense. He helped the Mantas defense record four shutouts -- holding opposing teams to an average of 11.3 points per game.
In limited time on offense he was one of the team's top blockers and caught three touchdown passes.
"Henry is one of the most versatile athletes I have been around," Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. "He presented so many options for our team in all three phases of the game. On offense he was a big-play threat in the passing game, as three of his four catches were for touchdowns. He ran the ball well in limited action, too. He was a devastating blocker, leading the way for most of Jason Hogan's 23 touchdowns.
"Defensively, he was fantastic at middle linebacker. He was the leader of one of the best defenses in Lemon Bay history. He also did a great job in all of our special teams. Henry is a complete player and an even better young man."
LB - Logan Pritchard (Charlotte Senior)
Pritchard thrived in the middle of the Tarpons defense this fall, tying for the team lead in total tackles (87) and sacks (3).
He also forced and recovered a team-high three fumbles, two of which proved to be pivotal plays -- one in a 35-21 win over Braden River and one in a 21-16 win over Lehigh.
CB - Charles Brantley (Venice Senior)
One of the best cornerbacks in Southwest Florida over the past three years, Brantley was Venice's lockdown defensive back again in 2020.
Often lined up against the opposition's best receiver, the senior came up with four interceptions, defended seven passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He also recorded 72 tackles (2 for loss) and returned kickoffs for the Indians.
CB - Ethan Redden (Charlotte Senior)
Redden spent just one season as a Tarpon, but he made it count -- making an impact on both defense and special teams.
As a cornerback he intercepted three passes -- one in the end zone to stop a Lehigh score in a five-point win -- defended seven passes, recovered a fumble and made 47 total tackles.
He also returned nine kickoffs -- averaging 21.2 yards per return with a long return of 55 yards.
CB - Tai’Viahn Kelly (Charlotte Senior)
Kelly was the leader of one of the area's best secondaries. He intercepted one pass, defended eight passes, forced a fumble, blocked two field goals and made 48 total tackles.
He also had four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, with the score coming from 25 yards out on a 4th and 7 pass in the win over Port Charlotte.
Kelly returned some punts as well -- averaging 17.3 yards per return.
S - Jackson Fleming (Venice Senior)
The emergence of Fleming as a playmaker gave Venice the deepest and most dangerous secondary in the area. The senior safety was a game-changer for the Indians, intercepting a team-high five passes, defending three, and blocking two punts. He also finished with 60 total tackles.
The turnovers Fleming forced proved to be huge. He intercepted both Clearwater International Academy and Riverdale on their first possessions -- setting the tone early in two big wins. In one of Venice's biggest wins of the year -- a 41-20 victory at Lakeland -- Fleming had two interceptions.
K - Tyler Amaral (Charlotte Junior)
Amaral got a taste of kicking under pressure last year when he had to make a kick to keep his team's season alive in the regional playoffs. This year, Amaral was faced in a similar spot as the Tarpons and Pirates were deadlocked at 28-28 with seconds to play. He came up big again, making a 28-yard field goal to give Charlotte the victory.
He finished the season a perfect 34-for-34 on extra point kicks and also went 4-for-6 on field goals with his longest coming from 42 yards.
P - Marek Houston (Venice Junior)
Houston didn't have many chances to punt this season as Venice put a running clock on several opponents. Still, the junior shined when given the opportunity.
He punted 21 times over eight games, averaging 37.3 yards per punt with a long of 49. He also pinned two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Coach of the Year - Don Southwell (Lemon Bay)
Southwell's Mantas had a dramatic turnaround from last year's 3-7 mark -- going 8-2 as they won the first playoff game in 17 years at Lemon Bay. The Mantas dominated on both sides of the ball in the process, scoring at least 40 points in six games while posting four shutouts as well.
Second Team
QB - John Busha (Charlotte Senior)
There wasn't a player in the area who was responsible for more of his team's scoring than Busha. The senior threw for 1,348 yards and 13 touchdowns to seven interceptions and ran for 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns.
RB - Dylan Turner (Venice Senior)
A player who transferred from Cardinal Mooney, Turner split carries with Da'Marion Escort but eventually emerged as the Indians' lead back in the playoffs. He turned 116 carries into 635 yards and 14 touchdowns along with two catches for 16 yards and a receiving touchdown.
WR - Myles Weston (Venice Junior)
Weston might have been good enough for a first-team selection if not for all of the other talented receivers around him. The speedy junior finished with 33 receptions for 533 yards and four touchdowns.
WR - Keyon Sears (Venice Sophomore)
Sears was just a sophomore in a crowded receiving corps, but nonetheless established himself as Venice's go-to big-play threat. He caught only 26 passes, but still recorded 552 yards and five touchdowns -- including ones from 24 and 99 yards in the win over Lakeland.
WR - John Gamble (Charlotte Sophomore)
One of the area's best leapers, Charlotte took advantage of Gamble's reach advantage as a 6-foot-6, 195-pound receiver. He only caught 17 passes, but still recorded 295 yards and four touchdowns with a long gain of 54 yards.
TE - Keimar Richardson (DeSoto County Senior)
Standing at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Richardson stood out among a group made up mostly of underclassmen. He was a disruptive pass-rusher -- running 45 yards for a scoop-and-score vs. Estero --and a big-play tight end on offense -- catching a 23-yard touchdown in a one-point loss to LaBelle and another touchdown in a loss to Cypress Lake.
OL - Chris Ferrentino (Port Charlotte Senior)
A three-year starter for the Pirates, Ferrentino played guard, center and tackle over his time -- making himself one of the team's more versatile and valued players.
OL - LaDarius Bowie (Port Charlotte Senior)
Another three-year starter for the Pirates, Bowie played right tackle -- holding off a pass rush on several of Logan Rogers' 20 touchdown passes.
OL - Maverick Menzer (Charlotte Junior)
Charlotte had one of the area's best rushing attacks as 11 players combined to rush for 1,684 yards and 23 touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound junior played a big role in opening holes and buying time for QB John Busha.
OL - Zach Allen (Venice Junior)
Allen's emergence as a junior came at a pivotal time for Venice, which had a dynamic passing and rushing attack that needed protecting. The 5-foot-11, 255-pound center often played above his size.
OL - Kalen Dixon (North Port Senior)
A senior center for the Bobcats, Dixon was a little undersized for the position, but didn't miss a game all year and held his own -- helping keep QBs Kevin Riley and Sean Silverberg upright in the team's two wins while providing consistent snaps for them.
DT - Dekwann Martin (Port Charlotte Senior)
A leader of a young defense, Martin was at the heart of Pirates' efforts. He recorded 29 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss -- including a sack in Port Charlotte's regional playoff loss at Palmetto Ridge.
DE - Damon Wilson Jr. (Venice Sophomore)
Alongside Piggins, Wilson Jr. gave Venice the best pass rush in the area. The explosive sophomore made 79 total tackles (4 for loss), six sacks and blocked a field goal.
DE - Nequis Graham (Charlotte Junior)
Along with Newton, Graham helped form a formidable pass rush for the Tarpons. He finished with just 23 tackles, but had five tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass defended.
LB - Desavion Cassaway (Venice Junior)
Cassaway missed several games with an arm injury, but still produced numbers even when he came back with a cast. He recorded 72 tackles (4 for loss), one sack, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.
LB - Jaden Opalach (Charlotte Senior)
One of the Tarpons' top tacklers, Opalach finished with 79 total tackles (3 for loss), one sack, one interception, five passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
LB - Jaekwon Pringle (Port Charlotte Sophomore)
A top tackler for the Pirates as a sophomore, Pringle showed his promise with 82 tackles (10 for loss) and four sacks.
LB - Nelson Daniels (Charlotte Junior)
Daniels transitioned well from DeSoto County to Charlotte, finishing his first year as a Tarpon with 59 tackles (3 for loss), two passes defended and two fumble recoveries.
CB - Elliot Washington (Venice Sophomore)
Washington has already earned multiple Division-I offers as a sophomore, and for good reason. He played both cornerback and safety, finishing with 51 tackles (1 for loss), two interceptions and four passes defended.
CB - Aaron Pasick (Lemon Bay Junior)
A two-way player for Lemon Bay, Pasick was the team's top receiver with nine catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran six times for 56 yards and played cornerback -- coming up with an interception in Lemon Bay's first-round playoff win.
CB - Keon Jones (Charlotte Junior)
One of the area's most versatile players, Jones passed the ball, ran the ball, played defense, returned kicks and was the Tarpons' leading receiver. He finished with 22 rec. for 333 yards and two touchdowns on offense and one interception and two passes defended on defense.
S - Jeremiah Laguerre (North Port Sophomore)
A dynamic young playmaker for the Bobcats, Laguerre played as a safety, running back, receiver and kick returner for North Port this year. He had four interceptions, a forced fumble and over 50 tackles on defense.
K - Trevin Howard (Port Charlotte Junior)
Howard was nearly automatic for the Pirates. The junior made 31-of-34 extra point kicks and also converted 2-of-4 field goals, with a long of 34 yards.
P - Logan Rogers (Port Charlotte Senior)
Rogers would have made this list as a quarterback if not for the record-breaking performances of other area players. He threw for 1,636 yards and 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions, running for 229 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to also punt from under center allowed the Pirates to catch defenses off guard on fourth down. He averaged 27.3 yards per punt.
