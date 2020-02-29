It was another strong year for girls weightlifting in the area as several lifters became county, district and regional champions.
Charlotte and Port Charlotte won district titles, while the Tarpons won the region and Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay were regional runner-ups. All in all, area teams wound up sending 17 lifters to the state championships.
Annabelle Anderson became the only athlete to bring home a state championship, while Kayla Vaughan became a state runner-up and Ameijha Jones broke school records on the way to an eighth-place finish in states. Anderson, Vaughan and Jones are the Sun's finalists for All-Area Girls Weightlifter of the Year.
Charlotte coach Matt Galley, who sent five girls to the 2A state championships, helped the Tarpons win the district for a fifth-straight year and the region for a sixth straight year. He is the Sun's Girls Weightlifting Coach of the Year.
First Team
Annabelle Anderson, Charlotte
It was Anderson's clean and jerk that set her apart at the 2A state championship for the 129-pound weight class this year. Combined with a 170-pound bench press, her 185-pound lift in the clean and jerk gave her a total of 355 pounds and a first-place finish by 10 pounds.
"Annabelle worked very hard this year to earn that top spot on the podium," Charlotte girls weightlifting coach Matt Galley said. "She showed up day in and day out to outwork the competition, and it paid off in the end."
Kayla Vaughan, Lemon Bay
If weightlifting were only the bench press, Vaughan would have taken home the gold. With a 200-pound bench press, she out-lifted the entire 183-pound weight class in 1A competition, but a 165-pound lift in the clean let the field catch up. She finished in second place overall in 1A and was a regional champion.
"Kayla worked very hard these last two years to earn her medal at states," Lemon Bay girls weightlifting coach Dawn Hall said. "She started out three years ago with a 120-pound total lift, but she refuses to settle and she put in the time and effort to make reaching her goal possible."
Ameijha Jones, Port Charlotte
A dual-sport athlete in the winter, Jones became a district and regional champion while also helping the girls basketball team get to the district title game. She finished eighth in states and made her mark in the Port Charlotte High record books, tying the school record for total lift (340 pounds) and breaking the long-held record in the clean and jerk with a 175-pound lift.
"Ameijha is a strong and explosive athlete," Port Charlotte girls weightlifting coach Dave Hoffer said. "She competed in basketball during the weightlifting season. It's scary to think how strong she may have been if basketball was during a different season."
Cheyenne Warren, Charlotte
Another Tarpon to have a breakthrough year was Warren, who became a district and regional champion. At the 2A state championship, she finished fourth in the 199-pound weight class with a 370-pound total lift.
"Cheyenne bumped up a weight class this year and set her mind to placing at states from the beginning," Galley said. "She set a personal record on her clean and jerk at state to secure fourth place."
Kylie Flaherty-Cohn, Venice
Flaherty-Cohn dominated in the area from the start, winning the Sarasota County Championship, the district championship and the regional championship for the 139-pound weight class. She finished in 14th place at the 2A state championships.
"What a great season Kylie had," Venice girls weightlifting coach Sascha Hyer said. "I know that she wanted to have a better showing at states, but that will be what motivates her this off-season."
Mikayla Fischer, North Port
Fischer was the Bobcats' top lifter this year as she brought home first-place finishes in the Sarasota County Championship, the district meet and the regional meet for the 154-pound weight class. At the state meet, she finished in ninth place with a bench press of 175 pounds and a clean and jerk of 165.
"Mikayla was dedicated, disciplined and deserving," North Port girls weightlifting coach Wayne Skelton said. "She worked hard and took everything coach Morales threw at her. She vigorously tackled all training sessions and asked for additional challenges. We could not be more proud of her."
Second Team
Madison Shepard, Charlotte
A district and regional champion, Shepard's bench press set her apart. At the 2A state championships, she benched 170 pounds — setting a state record for the 110-pound weight class — and finishing in fifth place.
Lily Crady, Lemon Bay
Crady became a district and regional champion in the 129-pound weight class this year, winning each by 10 pounds thanks to a 160-pound bench press that dominated the field. She finished eighth at the 1A state championship with a 290-pound total lift.
Nicholette Moss, Port Charlotte
Moss was a district and regional champion this year, out-lifting the field by 35 pounds or more at the regional meet thanks to a 145-pound bench press and a 155-pound clean and jerk that were both tops in the 119-pound weight class. She finished in 11th at the 2A state championships.
Tatiana Wilburn, North Port
Wilburn won her district and finished as a runner-up to Madison Shepard at the regional meet. At the 2A state championships, she finished in seventh for the 110-pound weight class with a 155-pound bench press that was beaten only by Shepard.
Brooke Knapp, Lemon Bay
A district champion and regional runner-up, no one beat Knapp's 110-pound bench press in the 110-pound weight class until the state championships, where she finished in 10th place.
Kariene DeJean, Charlotte
DeJean was not only a district and regional champion in the 101-pound weight class, but she won them with ease — taking districts by 80 pounds and regionals by 50 pounds. She finished in 15th place at the 2A state championships.
Coach of the Year — Matt Galley, Charlotte
The Tarpons have won their district for five years straight and their region for six years straight, and Galley has been instrumental to that success.
His focus on technique and effort helped Anderson win a state championship, Shepard set a state record, and several other lifters reach their goals along the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.