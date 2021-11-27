High school golf proved to be challenging in Florida once again this year, but area athletes still shined among the competition.
The Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte boys teams each won their district while the Lemon Bay girls, Venice boys and Venice girls teams also advanced to regionals with top-three finishes at districts.
That wasn't all, as several individuals also advanced to the regional tournament. At the end, two individuals -- Jackson Adams of the Venice boys and Eddie Lainhart of the Port Charlotte boys -- made it all the way to the state championships in Howey-in-the-Hills.
Along the way there were impressive debuts, breakout performances, and more of the same from some talented returners.
The finalists for our Golfers of the Year will be announced this spring prior to our annual awards event.
Here's who stood out among the best on the course this season:
Boys First Team
Jackson Adams, Venice senior
A four-year player for the Indians, Adams worked his way up over the years to become one of the team’s best golfers.
He showed his prowess off in postseason play — shooting an 81 at districts, a state-qualifying 76 at regionals and a 91-81 at the 3A state championships.
Adams averaged 39.7 strokes per nine holes across 23 rounds of golf for the area-best Indians.
Eddie Lainhart, Port Charlotte senior
A top player for Port Charlotte for the past three years, Lainhart led the Pirates to another banner year — helping his team win the county championship and the district tournament.
Lainhart shot a 76 to win the individual district title and then fired a 79 at regionals to finish T-12th and advance to the state championships where he shot an 89-82.
Marquez Angeles, DeSoto County freshman
It may have been a debut year for Angeles, but the Bulldogs newcomer handled it with veteran savvy.
Angeles was the undisputed No. 1 golfer for his team all season as he led his district in scoring average (35.7), birdies (14) and par 5 scoring average (4.25).
Angeles shot an 81 at the district tournament, but did not advance.
CJ Kemble, North Port sophomore
Kemble was back as the Bobcats’ No. 1 golfer this year after an impressive freshman season.
The sophomore averaged just 37 strokes per nine holes as he was the team MVP for a second straight season.
He also shot a school-record low of 32 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club while never shooting over 41 all season.
Kemble shot a 77 at the district tournament and an 80 at regionals.
Anthony Lohbauer, Venice junior
Often one of the Indians’ lowest scorers Lohbauer averaged 39.3 strokes per nine holes across 24 rounds.
The junior tied for the team’s lowest score at districts with a 76 and finished his season at regionals with a 78 — just missing out on advancing to the state tournament.
Boys Coach of the Year: Lamont Andrews, Venice
The Indians didn’t win their district, but were still the area’s deepest and most talented team. Venice rotated a group of six golfers who each averaged under 41 strokes per nine holes.
The group fell just one stroke shy of tying for third place at regionals and forcing a playoff for an appearance at states.
Boys Second Team
Clayton Hayse, Charlotte senior
The Tarpons’ top golfer again this season, Hayse shot a 77 at districts, advancing to regionals as an individual where he finished the season with an 89.
Bryce Noll, Lemon Bay senior
Noll shot a 75 to win an individual district title, helping to lead Lemon Bay to the team title as well. The senior finished his season with a 93 at the regional tournament.
Chris Hallman, Lemon Bay junior
One of the Mantas’ most consistent scorers, Hallman shot an 85 at districts and a team-best 79 at regionals.
Chapin Smith, Venice junior
Smith averaged 36.5 strokes per nine holes across 19 rounds for the Indians — good for the second-lowest average on the team. Smith shot an 83 at districts and an 84 at regionals.
Harrison Adams, Venice sophomore
Adams shot a 76 to tie Lohbauer for the team’s lowest score at the district tournament and then an 84 at regionals. He averaged 39 strokes per nine holes across 23 round for the Indians this season.
Girls First Team
Elizabeth Ireland, Venice senior
The Lady Indians captain and No. 1 player for most matches, Ireland was the team low scorer in 14 matches.
Ireland averaged 42.3 strokes per nine holes. She shot a 90 at the district tournament to help her team advance to regionals, where she finished with a 91.
Hayli Snaer, Venice sophomore
Often interchangeable with Ireland as the No. 1 or No. 2 golfer, Snaer averaged a team-best 41.9 strokes per nine holes this season.
Snaer, who was the team medalist 12 times, shot a 90 at districts and an 82 at regionals.
Marie L’Abbe, Lemon Bay senior
The team captain and No. 1 player for the Lady Mantas, L’Abbe averaged 45 strokes per nine holes this season.
The senior was the individual Charlotte County champion with a 79 and led the team a fourth straight county championship in the process.
Sydney Stevenson, North Port senior
A three-year member of the Sun Preps Girls Golf All-Area team, Stevenson made it to the regional tournament again this season.
The senior shot a team-best 81 at districts and finished with a 94 at regionals.
Kaitlyn Rogers, North Port senior
Rogers made it to the regional tournament for a second straight season this year as an individual.
She fired an 88 at districts and a 92 at regionals as she represented her team in the postseason alongside Stevenson.
Girls Coach of the Year: Cary Willgren, Venice
Willgren led his team to a regional appearance for a third straight season in one of the toughest districts in the area.
The Lady Indians not only had talented top players, but depth as well, going 13-2 in match play this year.
Girls Second Team
Lilly Lapczynski, Venice junior
The No. 3 golfer for a deep Lady Indians team, Lapczynski averaged 44.9 strokes per nine holes. The junior was the team’s best putter, too, as she averaged just 16.8 putts per nine holes.
Madison Hanson, Lemon Bay junior
The No. 2 golfer for the Lady Mantas, Hanson averaged 48 strokes per nine holes this season. Hanson finished second overall in the Charlotte County championship.
Haley Gulsby, Lemon Bay senior
Though she was the third or fourth golfer for Lemon Bay for much of the season, Gulsby stepped up her game when it mattered most.
The senior shot a 98 at district and a 91 at regionals — the low scorer at each tournament for Lemon Bay — and also finished third at the county championship.
Emma Jurisko, Port Charlotte senior
The No. 1 golfer for the Lady Pirates this season, Jurisko was an individual district champion.
Haley Hall, Lemon Bay sophomore
The No. 3 golfer for the Mantas for much of the year, Hall averaged 49 strokes per nine holes. The sophomore was also the team’s low scorer at the Don Ross Invitational with a 98 and tied for third with Gulsby at the county championship.
