This high school spring season was unlike any we've seen before. Several sports, such as baseball and softball, barely had a chance to get going before everything came to an abrupt halt.
While the Sun Sports staff felt it was inappropriate to name a Player of the Year or a Coach of the Year given the brevity of the season, the athletes still deserve to be recognized for their efforts.
So, rather than naming first and second team All-Area selections, the Sun elected to combine the teams for each individual spring sport and to create one overall All-Area Team as our way of honoring these athletes and, in particular, the seniors who missed out on their last chance to compete at the high school level.
In tennis, we didn't get to see Ben Zipay, Ryan Rajakar and Venice defend their state title. Lady Indians Jia Johnson and Nikki Kulcsar didn't have their chance to make it over the hurdle of regionals.
Enrique Subero couldn't help Lemon Bay win another district title or return to states.
And several seniors, such as Trey Flores and Kami Arias of Charlotte, Alex Rizk of North Port and Zoe Burkhart and Michelle Bifaretti of Port Charlotte couldn't end their careers the way they would have preferred.
They are just a few of the players who make up the Sun Preps 2020 All-Area Tennis Teams.
All-Area Boys Tennis Team
Ben Zipay, Venice senior
The 2019 Sun Player of the Year, Zipay didn't get a chance to help Venice defend its team state championship. Despite a shortened career, he went to the state championships as an individual, in doubles play and as the No. 1 player of his team. Zipay is committed to play tennis for Elon University in North Carolina.
"Ben is probably going to go down as one of the top players in Venice High history," Indians tennis coach Wayne Robertson said. "His leadership and his approach to the team is unmatched. There's never been a kid who gets as much pleasure of the team doing well as himself individually."
Ryan Rajakar, Venice junior
Rajakar formed a formidable doubles team with Zipay that went to the state championships in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Along with his strong doubles play, Rajakar helped give Venice championship-caliber depth in singles play. He's expected to step up as the team's No. 1 player.
"Next year he'll be the senior leader," Robertson said. "He was in the middle of another good year and I know he was looking forward to partnering up with Ben and making another run at states, but luckily he's in a position to give it another shot."
Enrique Subero - Lemon Bay senior
The Mantas' top player since his sophomore year, Subero led the team to a district championship in 2019 and looked to be on his way to another before the season ended. He's also been a part of the team's No. 1 doubles tandem -- going to the state championships last year with Noah Pirro.
"Enrique is enthusiastic and talented," Lemon Bay coach Seamus McCarthy said. "He consistently showed pride in the team and had a motivational attitude. He worked hard, played hard and encouraged his teammates to do the same."
Matthew Hutcherson, Lemon Bay
One of the area's most improved players in the shortened season, Hutcherson made the leap from No. 4 singles to No. 2 while also joining Subero on the No. 1 doubles team.
He finished 6-0 in singles matches and lost just once in doubles for the Mantas.
Trey Flores, Charlotte senior
The Tarpons' No. 1 player for the past two seasons, Flores went 3-3 in singles play this year. He also played doubles with Jacob Adler, and the duo finished with a 3-3 record. His contributions in both aspects of the game helped his team beat Ida Baker and Port Charlotte this season.
Alex Rizk, North Port senior
Rizk has given the Bobcats some stability over the past couple of years as the team's best player and looked poised to continue that in 2020. He used a powerful and aggressive style of play to help North Port defeat Booker and Port Charlotte.
Stephen Ryan, Venice senior
A four-year player for the Indians, Ryan was asked to step into a more prominent role this year. He helped Venice get out to a strong 8-3 start and was giving the team enough depth to make another postseason run.
Xander Bieniek, North Port sophomore
Despite playing as the Bobcats' No. 4 singles player, Bieniek had one of the best seasons on the team. In his first year playing varsity competition, Bieniek used athleticism and mental toughness to wear down his opponents, coach Matt Weisberger said.
Lowell Pioquinto, Port Charlotte junior
The Pirates No. 1 player, Pioquinto held his own against the area's top talent despite being just a junior.
Jonah Katz, Port Charlotte junior
Katz gave Port Charlotte a solid 1-2 punch playing behind Pioquinto. Together, they should lead Port Charlotte again as they are both set to return for their senior seasons.
All-Area Girls Tennis Team
Jia Johnson, Venice senior
After earning the No. 1 spot in her first season, Johnson held onto the position through her graduation -- leading the team to multiple regional playoff appearances. She also went to the doubles state championships twice in three attempts.
"She's been the team's No. 1 player since she was a freshman so not having her anymore is definitely going to leave a big hole," Robertson said. "I'm proud of her and all that she's accomplished, getting to states last year and her freshman year as well. You talk about a leader, she really leads by example."
Nicole Cerniak, Venice freshman
If the season continued, Cerniak may have taken over as Venice's go-to player. She finished 5-0 in singles, primarily out of the No. 2 spot, and paired up with Johnson to go 4-1 and help lead the team to an undefeated start. She's expected to be the backbone of the team going forward.
"Nicole came in and we weren't sure where she was going to wind up," Robertson said. "But she had a chance to take that No. 1 singles spot because her play has been so solid. I certainly hope to have her for a few more years and if so, she's going to be one of the most competitive girls in the area."
Zoe Burkhart, Port Charlotte senior
Despite stepping away from tennis as a junior to focus on volleyball -- which resulted in a trip to the final four -- Burkhart came back to tennis and immediately stepped in as the No. 1 player. She won all but one of her singles matches.
"Zoe just has natural tennis talent," Pirates coach Lisa Branno said. "It's pretty incredible to see. Even when she takes so much time off, she can still come back and be at top form."
Michelle Bifaretti - Port Charlotte senior
The Pirates No. 2 singles player and Burkhart's partner for No. 1 doubles, Bifaretti beat Lemon Bay, Charlotte and North Port in both singles and doubles play -- only losing to Venice.
Karolina Konciute - Port Charlotte junior
An exchange student from Lithuania, Konciute adapted well to the team. Though she played out of the No. 4 singles spot, she lost just once -- to Lemon Bay in a third set tiebreak.
Nikki Kulcsar, Venice senior
Undoubtedly the top No. 3 singles player in the area, Kulcsar continued to make strides in 2020 -- going undefeated in both singles and doubles play.
Kami Arias, Charlotte senior
A four-year player and a team captain, Arias was the Tarpons' go-to player in 2020. She earned the coach's award and finished top 10 in her class with a 4.40 GPA. Arias plans to go to USF to study biomedical sciences.
Marie L’Abbe, Lemon Bay sophomore
An injury to the team's No. 1 player and other players moving away or graduating left Lemon Bay without a clear-cut leader. L'Abbe stepped into the role as one of the only returning players -- taking on the area's best players despite limited experience.
Gracie Leonard, Venice sophomore
One of the younger Indians, Leonard had the good fortune of learning from experienced players such as Johnson and Kulcsar to turn into what Robertson calls a "competitor who will fight to the end." She gave Venice so much depth that the team went undefeated at 11-0, and rarely come close to losing a single match.
Madison Holmes, North Port junior
Holmes has put the work into her game -- practicing nearly year-round -- and it's paid off as she's become the Bobcats' best player as just a junior. She's expected to continue on as the team's go-to player as a senior.
