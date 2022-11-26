The 2022 volleyball season was a special one for the Sun Preps-area volleyball teams. Beyond some dominant play, some thrilling five-set victories, and other strong performances, teams proved to be resilient.
Play was paused due to Hurricane Ian. While most of the season already under their belts, it was uncertain if these teams would be able to finish what they started.
Spoiler: They did, and in a big way.
A few weeks after Hurricane Ian, teams returned to the court just before the playoffs.
Looking back on the season, local teams accomplished something special. A powerful and resilient Venice team (22-4) won the Class 7A state title in thrilling fashion. On the road to winning their sixth state title, the Indians won their 21st consecutive district title. Led by a core of exceptional hitters like Summer Kohler and Charley Goberville, who each posted over 200 kills, Venice overpowered its competition all season long.
Just like the Indians, Lemon Bay and Charlotte won its district titles, as well. While injuries rattled the Mantas during the season, they made some quick adjustments and finished the season 13-10. Led by key starters, Presley Engelauf, Rylie Thibideau and Ocean Roth, the Mantas made it to the Region Region 4A-3 finals, where they finished runner-up to Academy of the Holy Names.
Charlotte (18-2), lost one game in the regular season and won the Gene Gorman Tournament. With a powerful front row and the ability to make quick in-game adjustments, players like Jalynn Gardner and Briana Bynoe knocked down critical kills all season long. In the post season, the Tarpons won the district 6A-11 title, but were eventually knocked out in the region semifinal after a loss to Mitchell.
DeSoto County finished the season with a winning record (15-9). Led by Brooke Zolkos, Yahri Tyler and Samantha Hershberger, the Bulldogs finished in second place in the District 4A-8 tournament and took third at the Gene Gorman Tournament.
Like DeSoto, Port Charlotte made some noise in the postseason. The Pirates ended the season with a 9-14 record and finished in second place in the District 5A-11 tournament. Despite their record, the Pirates, who were led by outside hitter Nygeria Hart, libero Morgan Willis and setter Tyler Evans, challenged its opponents.
For Imagine and North Port, this was a season of change. As both teams were led by new coaches that implemented new systems. Now with a year under their belt, the growth both teams made will help them prosper in the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.