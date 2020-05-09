Over the past weeks, the Sun sports staff has polled area coaches, athletic directors and former athletes to find out who were the best of the best across the past decade.
We began with football, covered boys and girls basketball, and are now on to the sport that would be nearing its climax in a typical year — baseball.
This area — Venice, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte, Charlotte and DeSoto County — has been a baseball powerhouse from 2010-2019, with the Venice High team winning five state championships and other teams like Lemon Bay, Charlotte and Port Charlotte going on deep postseason runs.
Along with success in high school, players from our area have gone on to do great things in college — such as Ricky Knapp pitching at Florida Gulf Coast University, or Dalton Guthrie’s hitting as a Gator. Some players, such as Knapp, Guthrie, Jake Noll, Nick Longhi, Brent Killam and Ryan Conroy were selected in the MLB Draft. Noll even went on to debut for the World Series champion Washington Nationals this past season, collecting his first pair of MLB hits and RBI.
The abundance of talent in our area made it tough to choose one player for many positions, but after going over stats, awards and coaches’ suggestions, these players make up the Sun’s All-Decade Baseball Team:
Catcher: Mac Guscette (Venice 2020)
One of the most complete and polished catchers in his graduating class, Guscette has been on the radar of college baseball teams before he even stepped foot on the Venice High campus. Since then, he’s lived up to the hype — signing to play for the University of Florida and winning back-to-back state championships.
In 2019, his last full season, Guscette hit either leadoff or second with a .351 batting average, a .440 on-base percentage and a team-high 11 extra-base hits while also throwing out several would be base stealers.
First Base: Nick Longhi (Venice 2013)
Longhi had one of the best statistical seasons in Venice High history — when he hit .464 with 6 HR and 30 RBI across 27 games as a sophomore. That led him to commit to LSU over FSU and Miami before his junior season.
Over the next two years, he went on to win back-to-back state titles. His success led him to be drafted in the 30th round by the Boston Red Sox.
He has hit .285 over seven years in the minors since, reaching Triple A in 2018 and 2019.
Second Base: Scott Dubrule (Venice 2016)
Dubrule hit .429 as a junior and then .426 as a senior, striking out just 10 times across those two seasons.
He won a state championship in 2015 before going on to play for Jacksonville State University, where he would start 194 out of a possible 197 games over four years.
As a sophomore, he won the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season batting title, hitting .350, and was batting .426 over 18 starts this year as a senior before the season prematurely ended.
Third Base: Jake Noll (Charlotte 2012)
While Noll was good enough at Charlotte to earn a commitment to Florida Gulf Coast University, he didn’t truly break out until he was an Eagle.
He served as the team’s leadoff hitter in his redshirt freshman season and tallied 101 hits — second-most in the nation. After a solid sophomore campaign, Noll took his game to another level in 2016. He was named the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, ranking top-three in batting average (.367), home runs (12), runs (58), RBI (61), doubles (20) and on-base percentage (.427).
He also became FGCU’s first two-time All-American and was later selected in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.
Noll has since hit .278 with 44 home runs across four seasons in the minor leagues. This past season, the Nationals called him up for eight games.
Shortstop: Dalton Guthrie (Venice 2014)
Guthrie’s play at shortstop helped the Indians win back-to-back state titles in his sophomore and junior seasons and he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers 6A Player of the Year for his senior season.
He went on to play for the Florida Gators, where he started 201 games over three years — hitting .289 and batting leadoff.
At Florida, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and the SEC All-Defense team (twice) before being selected in the 6th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017. Since then, he’s hit .240 across 192 minor league games — making it up to the Florida State League Clearwater Threshers this past year.
Outfield: Logan Hoggarth (North Port 2012)
As a Bobcat, Hoggarth hit .390 in his junior year and then .400 as a senior — also posting a 3-1 record with a 2.30 ERA on the mound.
Hoggarth then played for Boston College for four years, starting 161 games. He hit .300 as a junior and .280 as a senior with nearly flawless defense in the outfield (.964 fielding percentage).
Outfield: Michael Robertson (Venice 2021)
One of a few Indians to start as a freshman, Robertson boasts range in center field, speed at the top of the lineup and a high average. A Florida commit, Robertson led Venice with a .441 batting average, 27 runs and 18 stolen bases as a sophomore in a 2019 state championship season.
In two-plus seasons he’s won two state championships and will return in 2021 trying to win a third.
Outfield: Brent Killam (Venice 2016)
A true do-it-all player for the Indians, Killam led the team in batting average (.442) while also posting a 0.66 ERA across 31 2/3 innings — going 2-1 with 4 saves.
As a junior, he preserved Venice’s title hopes by catching a ball in the outfield and throwing a perfect strike to home to nail the would-be winning run in the state semifinals. Venice went on to win that game in 11 innings and the state championship the next day.
Killam went on to play for Georgetown where he had a 3.57 ERA and 170 strikeouts across 136 innings before being selected in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.
Utility: Kyle Machado (Charlotte 2019)
Though Machado became best known for his ability to pitch — going 11-2 with a 1.79 ERA over his junior and senior seasons — he’s a complete player who also contributed a consistent bat and a steady glove in the field.
As a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University this year, he played in all 16 games (starting 14). He doubled four times, hit a home run and had four multi-hit games on his way to a .320 average, 5 RBI and 4 runs. At first base, he had a .973 fielding percentage.
Starting Pitcher: Ricky Knapp (Port Charlotte 2010)
The son of major league pitching coach Rick Knapp, Ricky went 14-5 with 169 strikeouts over his last two seasons at Port Charlotte while also hitting .410.
At Florida Gulf Coast he was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team as he tied for the team lead with five wins.
As a sophomore, Knapp elevated his game to win ASUN Pitcher of the Year with a 9-4 record and a 2.34 ERA. He set a single-season record with 111 1/3 innings as he led the conference in wins.
He was named to the ASUN All-Conference team the next year as well with a 9-3 record and a 2.10 ERA before being taken in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the New York Mets.
Starting Pitcher: Cole Kragel (Venice 2015)
Kragel had one of the most dominant high school seasons of the decade, going 13-0 (in 14 starts) as a senior with a 0.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 78 innings. His sidearm delivery combined with his 6-foot-8 frame baffled hitters all year long as he helped lead the Indians to the 2015 state title.
He was named the Florida Dairy Farmers 6A Player of the Year for his performance and he signed to play for Virginia Tech.
Starting Pitcher: Ryan Conroy (Lemon Bay 2015)
Though Conroy was one of Lemon Bay’s better pitchers — posting a 0.56 ERA as a freshman — he hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery midway through his time as a Manta. He didn’t break out until he went to play at Elon University, where he grew into his 6-foot-3 frame.
After earning starts as a freshman, he had a decent sophomore season before a career-best junior year in which he went 4-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings.
The performance was good enough for him to be drafted in the 8th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
In the time since, Conroy has gone 6-7 with a 2.68 ERA over 88 minor league innings — pitching in Single A this past season.
Starting Pitcher: Brady Anderson (DeSoto County 2011)
Now the head coach of the DeSoto County Bulldogs, Anderson was the team’s best player during his time with the team.
As a junior he went 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 64 strikeouts over 48 innings. At the plate, he led DeSoto with a .439 average, 30 runs and 14 extra-base hits in 25 games.
He again led the team in hitting as a senior (.474 average, 27 runs and 14 extra-base hits) in 24 games while owning a 1.35 ERA on the mound.
Anderson also pitched and hit for Florida Gulf Coast. He was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team and wound up starting 35 games on the mound and 92 as a hitter.
Anderson went 16-18 with a 3.44 ERA over 292 2/3 innings while hitting .272 with just 32 strikeouts over 224 at-bats.
He signed with the Minnesota Twins as a free agent out of FGCU, going 12-14 with a 3.76 ERA over 56 minor league games before coming back to coach the Bulldogs.
Relief Pitcher: Cooper Hammond (Venice 2013)
It will be difficult, if not impossible, for another relief pitcher to match what Cooper Hammond did for Venice in his junior and senior seasons.
The right-handed submarine pitcher went 10-1 with a 0.56 ERA, pitching 8 1/3 innings across the 2012 state semifinals and state championship — closing out the state title.
Hammond took his game up another level in 2013, going 9-0 with 10 saves and a 0.13 ERA, allowing just one run the entire season as he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers 7A Player of the Year. Once again, he closed out the state championship to win back-to-back titles before going on to play for the University of Miami.
Hammond pitched parts of five seasons at Miami as one of the team’s top relievers, going 12-5 with a 2.25 ERA over 112 innings, striking out 96.
