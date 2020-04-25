The past decade saw basketball players in our area break records, win championships, and go on to play at the next level.
The Sun sports staff polled local coaches and athletic directors, looked at stats and accomplishments and compiled a list of the best 15 girls basketball players from the 2010-11 season to this past year — out of Charlotte, Port Charlotte, Imagine School, Lemon Bay, DeSoto County, North Port and Venice high schools.
Players such as North Port's Emani Jefferson took their school to new heights — setting the scoring record, winning a district title and becoming the first D-I commit from the girls basketball team.
Other players such as Venice's Maggie Flynn excelled at both the high school and college levels, scoring 1,000 points and winning a district title with the Indians before setting every 3-point record at Flagler.
Jefferson, Flynn and several others highlight the athletic talent this area has to offer.
Laura Hackett, Venice, Center (2008-12)
A 1,000-point scorer and a district champion, Hackett did it all in her time with Venice. As a senior, she averaged nearly 20 points per game while making over 60% of her shots.
She was also the team’s top rebounder, coming down with nearly 13 per game. She went on to play for Florida Southern.
Mallory Burton, Charlotte, Forward (2009-13)
Burton became the first 1,000-plus point scorer in over a decade — scoring 1,235 as she averaged roughly 20 points and 5 rebounds per game. She then went on to play for Ave Maria before returning to coach the Lady Tarpons.
Darmesha Washington, North Port, Forward (2009-13)
Washington was one of the few players to record over 1,000 points (1,008) and rebounds (1,014) as a four-time team MVP for North Port. She won two district titles and has since been named to the school’s hall of fame for her performance.
Maggie Flynn, Venice, Guard (2010-14)
One of the few Lady Indians to eclipse the 1,000-point mark, Flynn was Venice’s leading scorer and helped her team win a district title. She then went on to have even more success at Flagler, where she set the school record for 3-pointers made in a single game, 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made in a season.
Le’Kyra Smith, North Port, Guard (2010-14)
Smith was the first of many good basketball players to come through North Port. She set the tone with 927 career points and was also a fierce defender, averaging more than 3 steals per game her senior season.
Courtney Robertson, Port Charlotte, Forward (2010-14)
A versatile player who could play down low or shoot the 3, Robertson was one of the key players on a team that went to four straight district championships — winning three. She played all four years, becoming a 1,000-point scorer as a senior.
Taylor Lindsey, Port Charlotte, Guard (2010-14)
A four-year letterman for the Pirates, Lindsey helped her teams win three district titles. A potent scorer who could shoot and drive, she became a 1,000-point scorer before going on to play for Ave Maria.
Kelyn Moses, Charlotte, Guard (2013-17)
A tough scorer to stop, Moses could make it from deep or drive to the hoop. She became another 1,000-point scorer for the Tarpons before going on to play for Lamar College
Alexis Francavilla, North Port, Forward (2014-18)
One of the best post players to come out of North Port, Francavilla took over some games as she scored 1,326 points across a four-year career.
Along with her scoring, Francavilla was also dominant on defense. She holds the school record in career blocks (62) and career rebounds (1,147) while earning team MVP honors in each of her four seasons.
Aryana Hough, North Port, Forward (2014-18)
Hough was part of a trio of players that formed one of, if not the best, team in school history. Alongside Francavilla and Jefferson, she led the Bobcats to a 22-7 season her senior year — averaging nearly 20 points per game.
Kacyn Shirley, Lemon Bay, Guard (2011-15)
A two-time district champion, Shirley set the school record for steals in a season and a career and is also fourth all-time in assists. Shirley went on to play for Graceland College.
Emani Jefferson, North Port, Guard (2016-20)
Jefferson, a Wright State commit, became the school’s scoring leader this year — with 1,819 career points as a Bobcat. She’s been a 3-time team MVP, a two-time Sun Player of the Year and finally broke through to win her team a district championship in her senior season.
Katie Klein, Imagine School, Guard (2016-20)
The best player to come out of Imagine School so far, Klein led the team with 19.1 points per game this season — taking the Sharks to the regional championship game with a core group of seniors. She was also a tough defender, averaging 5 rebounds and nearly 3 steals per game.
Ta’Nyah Smith, DeSoto County, Guard (2016-20)
The MVP of the best team of the decade for the Bulldogs, Smith scored over 16 points per game as she led DeSoto County to a winning record and a district championship appearance. But Smith did more than just score, averaging over 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.
Ary Hicks, Charlotte, Guard
The sophomore has been an all-around player for Charlotte, averaging over 12 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals per game. In her freshman season, the Tarpons won their first district title in 16 years and finished in the regional final. This past season, Charlotte went 21-4 and made it to another regional championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.