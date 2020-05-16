Beginning with football and moving on to basketball, baseball and softball, the Sun has examined the past decade of sports in our area to determine who's been the best of the best.
For our final All-Decade team, we looked into one of the area's most popular sports -- volleyball.
With the option to play volleyball indoors or on the beach year-round, Florida is a natural place for the sport to thrive.
That's been the case for our area over the past 10 years as the Venice High program added three more state championships while the Charlotte, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay teams each made postseason runs.
And it hasn't just been success at the high school level for our area athletes. Some, like Gen Beaumier of Venice and Marisa Beisner of Charlotte, went on to win Division-II National Championships at the University of Tampa. Others, such as Lauren Mattmuller (Marshall), Jenny D'Alassandro (McNeese State), Kelly Hubbard (Wofford) and Shelby Beisner (FGCU) went on to play Division-I volleyball.
It doesn't look like the trend of good volleyball will stop anytime soon, as players such as Sadie Kluner of Venice and Laticia Nina of Port Charlotte helped their teams make it to the final four this past season.
It wasn't easy to narrow down the best players from Venice, Lemon Bay, North Port, Port Charlotte, DeSoto County and Charlotte over the past decade, but after polling area coaches and researching stats and awards, these players have made the Sun Preps All-Decade Volleyball Team:
Taylor Eiken, Outside hitter, Port Charlotte
Eiken was one of the most athletic players to pass through the Port Charlotte program and was a force around the net, utilizing her 5-foot-10 height. She helped the Lady Pirates go 16-11 as a senior in 2010 and went on to play beach volleyball at Webber International.
Autumn Duyn, Outside hitter, Venice
A three-year varsity player for Venice, Duyn had over 500 kills and over 500 digs as a senior in 2010. She won three district titles and a regional championship in her time with Venice before moving on to play at the University of West Florida.
She had immediate success as an Argonaut, finishing her freshman year with the team’s second-most kills. Though she dealt with injuries that caused her to miss significant time, she was a Gulf South Conference First Team member each season and was the conference Player of the Year in 2012.
Jenny D’Alassandro, Middle hitter, Charlotte
D’Alassandro was a multi-sport standout, lettering all four years in volleyball, track and weightlifting. She was part of the 2011 regional team that went 23-5 and only dropped 17 sets all year. She went on to play one season of Division I ball at McNeese State after graduating in 2013.
Lauren “Lolo” Mattmuller, Middle hitter, Venice
A four-year player for Venice, Mattmuller won districts in each season and came away with state championships in 2012 and 2014. Alongside Gen Beaumier, the two formed one of the best duos in the state.
Mattmuller then played for Marshall, where she saw playing time in all four years, becoming a full-time starter her senior year -- finishing second on the team in kills.
Gen Beaumier, Outside hitter, Venice
Winning became a trend for Beaumier, who won districts four times, regionals three times and the state finals twice (2012 and 2014) with Venice. She was named the Florida Dairy Farmers 6A Player of the Year as a senior in 2014.
At the University of Tampa, Beaumier saw playing time as a freshman and eventually helped her team win the NCAA Division-II National Championship in her senior season (2018).
Marisa Beisner, Defensive specialist, Charlotte
The Beisner family was quite good for the Tarpons. Three sisters helped the Lady Tarpons win a few district titles and went on to play at the college level. Marisa played her final two seasons at the University of Tampa and won Division II national titles in both indoor and beach volleyball.
Kelly Hubbard, Middle hitter, Venice
Hubbard won state championships in her sophomore and senior seasons with Venice. As the team’s only starting senior in 2017, Hubbard led the team in kills (339) and blocks (77). She was named the Player of the Game for the 2017 state final and selected as the 8A Player of the Year by the Florida Dairy Farmers that season.
Hubbard now plays for Wofford College in South Carolina.
Shelby Beisner, Defensive specialist, Charlotte
The youngest of the Beisner trio, Shelby was part of a senior class that never failed to win at least 21 games and won two district titles. She now plays Division I volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast, where she saw action in 26 games as a freshman.
Paige Canevari, Setter, Venice
One of just a few to play varsity volleyball for the Indians for four years, Canevari won a state championship with Venice in 2017. She had 887 assists (over 10 per set) in that state title season and was also the team’s leader in aces. Using a high-velocity top-spin serve, Canevari averaged nearly an ace per set.
Caroline Hill, Outside hitter, Lemon Bay
Hill certainly had a killer mentality while at Lemon Bay, surpassing the 600 kill mark during her senior year. She became only the second Lady Manta to reach the milestone. Hill finished her senior season with 260 kills and 38 aces and was also a standout on the softball team.
Sadie Kluner, Outside hitter, Venice
Kluner was promoted to varsity as a sophomore and helped the Indians win a state title in 2017 with 102 kills. After playing in a deep and talented group of outside hitters her sophomore and junior years, she showed what she’s capable of in 2019 with a 500+ kill season in which she led Venice to the state semifinals. Kluner is committed to play for Anderson University in South Carolina.
Laticia Nina, Outside hitter, Port Charlotte
Nina is currently one of the top players in the area. She was the 2018 Sun Player of the Year after slamming 254 kills with 203 digs as a sophomore. An injury made for a down year in 2019, but she helped the Pirates to back-to-back district titles and was able to reach the Final Four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.