Colin Blazek
Venice football senior
The Venice High football team blew past Riverview, 35-7, on Friday night with a near-perfect passing performance from Colin Blazek.
The senior quarterback completed 18-of-22 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball eight times for 31 yards in the win.
In four games this year Blazek has passed for 672 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception.
“Colin is as impressive a player that we have ever had,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “He studies the game and makes great decisions for our team.”
Hailey Lainhart
Lemon Bay girls golf senior
Hailey Lainhart led the Lemon Bay High girls golf team and shot the low round of the Charlotte County Championship as she led her team to a first place finish — beating out Port Charlotte and Charlotte.
Lainhart’s 81 was closely contested by Port Charlotte’s Sara Tirb, who shot an 83, but Lainhart inched out the individual championship.
“Hailey played her usual smart golf,” Lemon Bay girls golf coach Darrell Roach said. “ Deep Creek Golf Club is a course that is narrow with plenty of water and not a course where you can miss fairways and score. Hailey and Sara Tirb both played excellent golf on Friday, matching each other stroke for stroke for most of the day.
“It was really fun to watch.”
