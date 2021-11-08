A four-year player for the Indians, Adams has become one of the team's top golfers. Venice was the lowest scoring and deepest team in the area this season, and Adams showed up when it counted most.
He posted a 76 at the regional tournament at Lakewood National Golf Club, qualifying to advance to the 3A state championships from Nov. 16-17 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills.
"Since Jackson was a freshman, we have seen steady improvement in his game year after year," Venice boys golf coach Lamont Andrews said. "It all culminated this year in a trip to states."
JULIANA COURVILLE
Venice girls cross country, senior
Courville has been one of the top runners in the area since her freshman year at Venice, but has taken her game to another level this season.
Her time of 19:59.40 was the best of any runner not on an advancing team as Venice placed 11th at regionals, earning her the opportunity to compete at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee on Nov. 12.
"Juliana has worked very hard to become a state qualifier in cross country, and I'm thrilled that it has come to pass," Venice girls cross country coach Brenda Clark said. "She ran an incredibly smart race, sticking to our game plan of not starting too fast. She was to keep the front runner within her sights to stay in the top five. She did exactly that and I am super proud."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.