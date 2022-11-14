Nothing was going to stop Bartlett from playing in the 7A state final this past Saturday.
Visibly fighting an illness, the senior middle hitter said she went through ‘a lot’ just to make it onto the court against Hagerty (Oviedo) at Polk State College.
But even an under-the-weather Bartlett was a spark for the Indians.
Once Venice shifted its attack from the outside to the middle, the third-year starter rose to the occasion. Bartlett delivered seven of her nine kills in the final two sets as Venice completed its comeback, also adding five total blocks to a strong defensive effort by the Indians.
Bartlett finished her senior season with 170 kills and a team-high 57 blocks.
“Leah is the heartbeat of our team,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said after a regional semifinal win over Winter Haven on Oct. 29. “She’s a pretty intense kid. She’s always been that way. She gets after it. I love those type of players. There’s certain players I gravitate to. A player that’s intense and passionate.
“No matter how good or what they are, I’m all about the heart. She digs in and she’s going to help the team out any way she can.”
ELLIOT WASHINGTON II
Venice football, senior
It’s no secret that Washington II is a special athlete, but the Riverdale Raiders didn’t get the memo.
The do-it-all athlete returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, totaling 286 returns with a long return of 99 yards in Venice’s historic 87-20 win.
Washington II was a state qualifier in multiple events at the 4A track state championships this past spring and came away with a third-place finish in the 100-yard dash.
Once he found the sideline against the Raiders, there was no catching him.
Washington II also recorded two tackles on defense as he and the rest of the Venice secondary limited the Raiders to 3-of-12 passing for 57 yards before being replaced for the second string.
