JASON HOGAN

Lemon Bay football, senior

Hogan became known as Mr. Touchdown last season as he led a high-powered Lemon Bay rushing attack with 23 trips to the end zone.

Though he’s split carries with teammates Jake Sekach and Landon Spanninger this season, Hogan is on track for another eye-popping statistical season.

He added to that stat line in a big way this past Friday — scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 117 yards in the first half of a 42-6 rout of Avon Park on Homecoming night.

Through a 7-0 start for Lemon Bay, Hogan has rushed for 1,072 yards with 145 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns.


PADEN KELLER

Venice volleyball, senior

The Venice volleyball team opened the district championship against Gulf Coast in a 0-1 hole to the Sharks and needed a spark.

Keller provided just that as she started the second set with a pair of kills and a pair of blocks — on her way to a team-high 24 kills — as she led her team to a comeback and a 3-1 win.

The senior has been the Indians’ top weapon on offense all season as she’s posted a team-high 305 kills (3.8 per set).

Keller will lead Venice into the regional playoffs this week as they host East Lake on Wednesday night in the quarterfinal round.

