Male Athlete of the Week

CJ Kemble

North Port boys golfer, sophomore

Kemble shot a 4-under 32 this past Thursday on the nine-hole Marsh course at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club to record the lowest individual score in school history.

In the process, the sophomore also helped shoot a 157 — the lowest team score ever — along with Brayden Spain (40), Austin Harrelson (42) and Stefan Iwasiw (43).

Kemble is averaging 36.4 strokes per nine holes this season and is one of the area’s most consistent golfers.

“It was an amazing day for CJ,” North Port coach Thomas Mayer said. “He’s been working really hard on his swing and putting lately. It came together in a big way (Thursday).”


Female Athlete of the Week

Ireland Ferguson

Venice volleyball, senior

Ferguson, a four-year varsity player, has been an essential player for a 15-6 Indians team ranked No. 19 in FL.

The senior has played every position except middle hitter for Venice, and has put that versatility to use this season — serving, digging, passing, setting and even firing down kills.

This past weekend, Venice hosted several of the state’s best teams in the ‘Battle at the Beach’ tournament, and Ferguson led her team to sweeps over Fort Myers, Bishop Kenny and Divine Savior Academy.

