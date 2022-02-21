The Lady Pirates just wrapped up one of the best seasons in the area this year, and Morris played a big part in making it possible.
The junior was a solid starter last year, but broke through as a star this past season as she led Port Charlotte in scoring with 11.8 points per game and rebounding with 7.9 per game. She also contributed nearly three assists and three steals per game, too.
This past week, Morris did all she could to keep the season alive in the regional semifinals.
The forward not only led all scorers with 19 points, but also scored the last-second bucket that won the game, 44-42, over Academy of the Holy Names -- advancing the Pirates to the regional final, where their season ended.
LOGAN CLAUSER
Charlotte basketball, senior
On any given night, one of Charlotte's plethora of experienced upperclassmen can come through and provide a much-needed boost.
This past Thursday, it was Logan Clauser's turn.
The versatile senior lent a steady hand throughout Charlotte's rematch with Mariner in the Region 5A-3 quarterfinals, grabbing the clutch rebound and contributing the occasional bucket.
It was win the game went to overtime that Clauser made his biggest contribution. He delivered the extra period's first five points, putting back John Gamble's missed 3-pointer off a rebound and then drilling a 3-pointer of his own to give Charlotte much-needed breathing room.
In all, Clauser finished with 15 points and 9 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.