LANCE SCHYCK
Lemon Bay Wrestling, Junior
Schyck launched his campaign for a state title in grand fashion over the weekend at the season-opening, 16-team Lemon Bay Duals.
Schyck went 5-0, recording first-round pins in each match.
"Lance has one thing driving him, and that's to win the state championship," said his father, Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck. "He's hard working and driven, and his weekend showed where he's at."
Schyck's next step comes this week when Lemon Bay plays host to district duals.
"His weeks will get harder and he will need to be pushed, but it's exciting to see his progress. Even more exciting as a dad to have a front-row seat."
JAYDA LANHAM
Venice girls basketball, Freshman
Lanham has only been on the girls basketball team at Venice High for a few weeks, but she’s already making her presence felt. She’s led the team in scoring on multiple occasions, including a 63-51 win over Sarasota last Tuesday.
Lanham came off the bench and scored 17 points — 10 in the second quarter alone — as she sparked the Lady Indians offense.
