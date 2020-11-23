Kiki Slattery
Venice girls soccer senior
A returning starter from last year’s team that made it to the state final, Slattery has the Lady Indians (4-2) out to another hot start. She scored three goals and recorded an assist in an 8-0 win over Port Charlotte and then helped her team put away Doral Academy, 4-2, with a goal and an assist.
“Kiki has stepped in as our primary scorer and has really excelled,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “She has been working really hard and it has shown on the stat sheet. We’re looking for a big year from her.”
Jackson Fleming
Venice football senior
The Venice defense has often set the tone to start games that have led to blowout wins for the Indians and Fleming has often been at the heart of it. He recorded two interceptions in the win at Lakeland and one each in the wins over Riverview and Clearwater International Academy.
He added to his total last Friday, intercepting Riverdale on its first drive of the game to set the tone in a 47-0 Venice win that sent them to the regional semifinals.
"Jackson is an aggressive, tough player who has a nose for the ball," Venice coach John Peacock said.
