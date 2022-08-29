The Bulldogs’ do-it-all dynamo accounted for all three of the team’s touchdowns during its 19-8 victory at Okeechobee to open the regular season.
To open the season? How about to open the game – Tompkins took the opening kickoff to the house for a 90-plus-yard touchdown. Just before halftime, he took a handoff from quarterback Lane Fullerton, pulled up, and launched a strike to Jace Kellogg down field for what turned into a 56-yard touchdown.
His last touchdown came in a more conventional way: A hard run through the Brahmans defense for a 23-yard score.
Tompkins also chipped in on defense with seven tackles as DeSoto County was the lone Sun Preps-area team to win its game this past Friday.
SUMMER KOHLER
VENICE VOLLEYBALL, SOPHOMORE
The Venice High volleyball team hasn’t lost since Kohler joined this season — going 2-0 in the preseason and 2-0 last week with sweeps over Sarasota and Riverview — and it’s likely no coincidence.
Kohler led the Lady Indians in kills in each of the team’s three-set wins this past week, registering 23 total kills across the six sets as she has mainly played at outside hitter.
The sophomore transfer from Imagine School of North Port isn’t just a one-trick player, either. Kohler has already served up a few aces this season and has proved more than capable at digging out shots and receiving serves, too.
That’s not all, either, as the 6-foot-tall Kohler is also one of the team’s backup setters, making her one of the most versatile players in our area.
