The Columbus High (Miami) football team tried to come back against Venice this past Friday, but Wilson II wouldn’t let that happen.
The Indians' junior was nearly unstoppable at the line of scrimmage against the Explorers as he stopped multiple drives — coming up with three sacks and two tackles for loss — as Columbus wound up scoring just seven points all game.
Those stats added on to what’s been a dominant season for Wilson II.
The junior has now registered 80 tackles (19 for loss), 14 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery as he has played in all 14 games.
The four-star recruit already has earned offers from several top schools around the nation, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Ole Miss and Penn State, among others, and will likely only add to that list in the coming months.
ZOE O’LEARY
Venice basketball, freshman
O’Leary is brand-new to Venice High and the Lady Indians basketball team, but it’s taken her no time make a big impact.
The freshman has helped Venice get out to a 4-1 start, including a pair of blowout wins — 65-19 over DeSoto County and 61-16 over Manatee — early last week.
O’Leary made her presence felt in both games, but especially against DeSoto County.
The forward/center dominated the post as she recorded a game-high nine blocks, a game-high 14 rebounds and added eight points and two steals, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.