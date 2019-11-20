Steffan Johnson
Venice football
Not only did Indians quarterback Steffan Johnson lead his team to a 62-35 regional semifinal win over Palm Beach Lakes, but he also broke the school record of a former NFL player in the process.
Johnson finished with 387 rushing yards and 5 TDs to go along with 97 passing yards and another score -- breaking former Pittsburgh Steeler Dri Archer's record of 366 yards set in 2008 against Port Charlotte High School.
The junior quarterback has transitioned from cornerback to quarterback over the past month and has run for 765 yards and 12 TDs in that time.
"When he had his opportunities, he delivered," Venice coach John Peacock said. "So obviously his role is going to be increased each week. When we first started him, it was just a little bit here or there. And he performed. My thing is I go off of production.
"He still has a lot more to give that we haven't had an opportunity to see because he's been so successful running the ball. He can put the ball on the money."
Daisy Marquardt
Port Charlotte swim
It was a standout weekend for Port Charlotte swimmer Daisy Marquardt, who had the highest finish for Port Charlotte at the state meet.
While setting a school record, Marquardt finished fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.34 seconds. She also participated in the 200 medley relay that finished ninth.
"We're very proud of her season,," Port Charlotte coach J.R. Whaley said. "She put in the work this year.
"The goal was to make it back to states, and to be able to help set two school records and finish on the podium against some very tough competition was a great finish."
