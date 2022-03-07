Lance Schyck works against his opponent, Joseph Nicolosi, during his 182-pound title match at the Class 1A state championships in Kissimmee. Schyck won the match, 7-2, to claim his second consecutive state title. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
The Venice High softball team had an impressive 4-0 week in which it dealt three area teams mercy-rule losses.
Hartman, a senior centerfielder and pitcher, was at the heart of it all.
She opened the week with an RBI single in the top of the eighth that propelled the Lady Indians to their first win of the week — 2-1 over North Port on Monday.
She then hit a double and a home run in a 10-0 win over Lemon Bay on Thursday, and also kickstarted Venice’s rally in its 11-1 win over North Port on Friday — hitting a two-out double and later scoring in the first.
LANCE SCHYCK
Lemon Bay wrestling, senior
When he defeated American Heritage wrestler Joseph Nicolosi 7-2 on Saturday afternoon, Schyck not only won a second consecutive state championship – he capped a second consecutive undefeated season.
It was the final match of a high school career that saw him go 118-1 over the final three seasons and 195-20 overall. He finished fourth at state as a freshman and second as a sophomore in addition to his two undefeated title runs, becoming just the second Lemon Bay wrestler to accomplish the feat.
The first? His father and coach, Mike Schyck.
He accomplished the feat despite having torn the ACL in his right knee before his junior season and dealing with the aftermath of two surgeries on that same knee prior to his senior campaign.
