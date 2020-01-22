Bella Desjardins, Charlotte girls basketball
After losing several key seniors to graduation this past year, junior Bella Desjardins knew she’d have to help fill the void if the Charlotte girls basketball team was to return to the regional championship.
So far, Desjardins has done more than enough as her scoring (17 points per game) has been a big reason why the Tarpons are 15-2 and ranked No. 36 in the state.
Desjardins has been heating up as of late, scoring 17 or more points in each of her team’s last eight games — including a game-high 24 points in a win over North Port last week.
“Bella has had an amazing junior year scoring for us this season,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “Everyone on the team has confidence in her shot going in once it leaves her hand. She has added more to her game than just shooting the 3 and has improved on the defensive side of the ball as well.
“She plays hard every game, is a great teammate and a joy to coach.”
Ethan Bray, Community Christian basketball
Triple doubles don't come easy in high school basketball, but Mustang senior Ethan Bray was one or two stats away from multiple last week.
Against Canterbury, he was one assist shy. Against Sarasota Christian he needed just three rebounds. He finally got it Tuesday night with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds against Keswick Christian.
In total he averaged 17 points, 8 assists and 5.6 rebounds in three games last week.
"Ethan Bray is the best point guard in the area," Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor said. "He has proven that recently with great leadership and play on and off the court. The last 5-7 games he has lifted his game to another level when we needed it the most. His stats only tell part of the story. We can count on Ethan to always play hard, lead our team, and help keep others accountable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.