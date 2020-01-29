Katelyn Ziarnicki
Lemon Bay girls basketball
Katelyn Ziarnicki has been the focal point on offense for the Lemon Bay girls basketball team all season.
Just a sophomore, the starting point guard took her game to another level this past week — scoring 20 points in a win over Oasis and a career-high 29 points and 5 steals in a win over cross-county rival Port Charlotte.
Though her coaches said she has a tendency to pass first and get her teammates involved, they are urging her to shoot more after her recent success scoring for the Lady Mantas.
“Those shots were some big shots and she hit them at times when we were struggling on offense,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Young said of Ziarnicki in last week’s wins. “She didn’t hesitate and it shows the competitiveness and drive she has."
John Gamble
Charlotte boys basketball
Not many freshman garner the attention that Charlotte's John Gamble has received as one of the top scoring options on the Tarpons roster. Last week, with leader Tre Carroll out with an injury, Gamble took control.
In a 63-53 win over Riverdale, Gamble scored a team-high 27 points with no one else on the team reaching double figures. Gamble has proved to be ahead of most freshman and has helped the Tarpons to a 14-6 record on the year.
"I'll take being called overrated, it makes me work harder," Gamble said.
