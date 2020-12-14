BRANDON HILL
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN BOYS BASKETBALL, SENIOR
Hill came into his senior season knowing he had to embrace a role that didn’t come naturally to him. He is a potential small-college recruit who had been playing out of position for most of his time at Community Christian. He was fine with that.
He can score in bunches, but he preferred to pass because he enjoyed getting his teammates involved.
Now?
“We need him to be a little more selfish,” Mustangs coach Kurt Taylor said in the preseason.
At Taylor’s behest, Hill has begun to take more shots. At the same time, Taylor is playing Hill at a position he would likely play at the next level, rather than the position that could most help the team in the short term.
The result? This past week, Hill scored 23 points in a 64-44 win against Imagine and in the process was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point.
SIERRA SPIRK
NORTH PORT GIRLS SOCCER, SOPHOMORE
Spirk was one of the area's top freshmen players last year as she scored 25 goals.
This year, however, Spirk is off to an even hotter start.
The sophomore forward has helped North Port get out to a 6-3 start, including wins over Charlotte and Fort Myers last week. In the win over the Tarpons, Spirk scored five goals in an 8-0 win -- giving her an area-best 21 goals through eight games.
"Sierra has brought the same fire from last year," Bobcats coach Hans Duque said. "She has matured her game and personality, and that's reflected on the field. We are about halfway through the season and she already has 21 goals and 46 total in her high school career.
"It's amazing to think that her best is still to come."
