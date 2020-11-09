Amadeusz Knop
Venice boys swimmer, sophomore
After winning a regional title in the 100-meter backstroke as a freshman, Amadeusz Knop has only gotten better in his sophomore year.
The Venice boys swimmer helped his team place seventh in the 4A state championships this past weekend in Stuart — finishing fourth in the 200 medley and 100 backstroke along with leading the 400 freestyle relay team to fifth place.
Sarah Sensenbrenner
Venice girls swimmer, junior
Sarah Sensenbrenner kept up her strong swimming even in the 4A state championships this past weekend in Stuart.
After placing second in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke at regionals, Sensenbrenner came 3.71 seconds short of winning a state title in the 100 backstroke, placing second.
The Indians junior also placed eighth in the 200 freestyle while helping the girls team finish in 13th.
