Jason Hogan

Lemon Bay football junior

The Lemon Bay football team has gotten out to a 3-1 start and the play of running back Jason Hogan has played a big role.

The junior, who filled in at quarterback last year, scored six touchdowns in a 42-0 rout of St. John Neumann on Friday night — scoring on runs of 18, 5, 9 8, 10 and 2 yards.

He finished with 131 yards on 19 carries.

“Six touchdowns is probably a school record, but I’ll have to verify that,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “You won’t find a tougher 162-pound runner than Jason. He runs like he’s 190. He’s just got a knack for finding those little creases and he don’t go down easy.”

Paden Keller

Venice volleyball junior

One of a few returning starters from a team that went to the state semifinals, Paden Keller has been relied upon to take on some more responsibility this year.

So far, she’s thrived in the role — being a regular stat leader as well as a source of energy for the team on the court.

This past week she helped the Indians climb out of an 0-2 hole to Riverview to force a fifth set. Though Venice fell in the fifth set, her 28 kills and rallying spirit nearly led the Indians to a comeback. Later in the week, Keller led the Indians again with 18 kills in a four-set loss to Westminster Christian (Miami).

“I thought our middles did an awesome job,” Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley said after the loss to Riverview. “I don’t know what the stats are, but Paden is a warrior.

"She is a player who is continually improving and has a high ceiling that she hasn't yet reached." 

