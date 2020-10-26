Sarah Sensenbrenner
Venice girls swim, junior
It was a challenging year for swimmers all across the country as COVID-19 concerns forced many meets and schedules to be significantly reduced.
However, even with just a couple of meets to prepare, Sarah Sensenbrenner and her fellow Indians still rose to the challenge — winning district titles for the boys and girls teams on Friday in Sarasota.
Sensenbrenner also won an individual district title in the 100-meter backstroke and played a big role in helping the 400-free relay team capture first as well.
“Sarah has become a leader on our team,” Venice swim coach Jana Minorini said. “With her positive personality, amazing talent and willingness to compete where we need her, she makes a fierce competitor.
“I can always count on her to anchor a relay and know that she will chase down other swimmers like she did at districts in the 400 free relay. She did not dive in the water in first place, but worked hard and got us the win.”
John Busha
Charlotte football, senior
Port Charlotte led rival Charlotte 20-7 and the Tarpons were facing a 3rd-and-10 at their own 18. Charlotte quarterback John Busha cooly found Brayan Augustin for a 20-yard completion and a first down.
It was the beginning of the end for Port Charlotte as Busha caught fire and led the Tarpons to a 31-28 victory in the latest, thrilling installment of the Peace River Rivalry.
For the game, Busha ran for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns while passing for 264 and another score. On the season, Busha has amassed more than 1,600 total yards and 19 touchdowns (10 rushing, 9 passing).
