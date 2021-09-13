EDD GUERRIER

Port Charlotte football, sophomore

In the middle of a defensive struggle, the big-play running back made the game’s first splash with an 83-yard run to the Bradenton Southeast 1-yard line. The Pirates went back to him immediately for the game’s first score.

For the game, Guerrier had 11 touches for 145 total yards. He had 121 rushing yards on nine carries and caught a pair of passes for 24 yards.

The Pirates needed a strong showing in the running game against a Southeast squad that featured a strong pass defense. Guerrier’s big run put just enough doubt in the Seminoles’ minds that quarterback Bryce Young was able to surprise them with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Christian Weatherhead for what would prove to be an insurmountable 14-0 lead before halftime.

KENDALL STEINERT


Lemon Bay volleyball senior

The transfer from Imagine has proven invaluable to the Manta Rays’ 6-0 start.

With an imposing front row of hitters, what the Mantas needed most was someone who could effectively distribute the ball while anchoring the defense. Few players in the area are playing as well in those areas as Steinert.

To date, Steiner has 155 assists and 58 digs. She also has a team-best 15 service aces. Thanks to her efforts, Lemon Bay boasts four players with at least 36 kills. Along the way, Lemon Bay has dropped just one set in its six wins.

Charlotte County will get the opportunity to see her in action this week as the Mantas played host to Port Charlotte on Monday and will travel to Charlotte for a Thursday rematch of an Aug. 31 Mantas sweep.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments