David Del Purgatorio
Venice boys golf, senior
The Venice High boys golf team advanced to this week's regional tournament with a third-place finish.
The Indians were led by David Del Purgatorio, who shot a 75 to tie with Noah Kent (Gulf Coast), Connor DeMichele (Riverview) and Russell Aetonu (Riverview). for first place.
"Like all of our guys, David works hard and puts in the time to get better," Venice boys golf coach Lamont Andrews said. "He loves to compete and thrives at playing his game, all the while being a member of the band.
"David played from the fifth position (in the district tournament), which may have surprised some, but (his performance) did not surprise his teammates."
Aleecia Collins
Charlotte Cross Country
Senior
In a compressed season, the Tarpons senior has still been able to excel. At Saturday’s Tri-County Invitational at North Port, Collins set a personal record with a time of 19:15.73.
It was a 33-second improvement off her previous best time.
“I wanted to get the low 19s, that was what I was aiming for,” Collins said. “My first mile was a little slow, so I had to pick it up my last two miles and I was able to keep pushing.”
Her effort landed her second place at the meet. As a team leader, she was as interested in how her teammates were doing as herself.
“We all did what we had to do,” Collins said of the Tarpons’ overall showing. “We’re all set up for districts now. I’m really excited for it.”
