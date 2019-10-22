Sara Tirb helped lead the Port Charlotte girls golf team on to regionals as she was the medalist of the district tournament.
Tirb shot an 87 at St. Andrews South Golf Club — inching out Christain Chandler (88) and Hailey Lainhart (89).
Tirb is also a member of the 2019 All-County team and has led the Pirates all season long as the team’s No. 1 player.
“This season Sara has been working hard going from a ‘not bad golfer to a competitive golfer,’” Port Charlotte girls golf coach Katie Root said. “She’s really fine tuned her swing and cleaned up her short game.”
