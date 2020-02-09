The regular season is officially over and the district tournament begins tonight with the quarterfinal round.
It’s been an up-and-down year for several area teams, but now each team No. 1-8 has a new chance to redefine their seasons.
The area has two No. 1 seeds, two No. 2 seeds and four teams looking to make some upsets.
Here’s how last week affected the Sun Power Rankings:
1. No. 1 seed Charlotte (17-7): Charlotte junior Tre Carroll ended his regular season by putting his name in the Tarpons record books — scoring his 1,000th point in a two-point loss to Southeast. Though the Tarpons lost that game, they still earned the No. 1 seed in a tough district that includes Fort Myers, Sarasota, Venice and Braden River. Charlotte went undefeated against area teams in the regular season, firmly cementing its status atop the power rankings. The Tarpons will have a bye in the quarterfinals, with the winner of Braden River vs. Venice up next in the semifinals.
2. No. 1 seed Port Charlotte (14-9): The final game of the season came on Saturday night as Port Charlotte dealt Community Christian a 73-57 win on the Pirates’ senior night.
The Pirates inched out Mariner for the top spot in their district, and will have a bye in the quarterfinals before hosting the winner of Cape Coral vs. Ida Baker in the semifinals.
3. No. 5 seed Venice (10-14): The Indians had a rough seven-game losing streak in the middle of their season, but gained some momentum late — winning three of four down the stretch.
The only loss in the final four games was by one point to a 20-win Riverview squad in a game in which Tennessee commit Malachi Wideman scored 29 points.
Venice will travel to play at Braden River tonight in the quarterfinals playing at Charlotte on Wednesday with a win.
4. No. 2 seed Community Christian (15-10): A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Lucas Rivera saved the Mustangs from an 0-3 week as that shot helped them beat Lemon Bay, 58-57.
Community Christian is well-positioned in the playoffs as it has a bye on Monday, with only the winner of Lakeside Christian vs. Canterbury standing in the way of the district championship game.
5. No. 2 seed DeSoto County (11-11): The Bulldogs ended their season strong, routing Mulberry by 40 and beating a tough Port Charlotte team by three. With five players who can provide steady scoring, the Bulldogs are a dangerous team in the playoffs.
DeSoto will have a bye on Monday before hosting the winner of Mulberry vs. McKeel Academy on Tuesday.
6. No. 5 seed Lemon Bay (9-15): The Mantas have now been on both sides of buzzer beaters in the past few weeks, getting a layup to beat North Port on Jan. 28, but then watching Lucas Rivera drain a game-winning 3 for Community Christian on Feb. 6.
The Mantas could need some more late-game heroics as they travel to play at 11-12 St. Pete Gibbs tomorrow.
7. No. 6 seed North Port (6-18): After winning four of five in mid-January, the Bobcats stumbled toward the finish line — losing seven straight to end the regular season.
They will have to win at the 18-4 Riverview Sharks tonight if they want to keep their season alive.
8. No. 5 seed Imagine School (4-17): The final week was a mixed bag for the Sharks as they beat Marco Island Academy by one, but also lost to Cornerstone Charter Academy by one and lost to Sarasota Christian by seven.
The Sharks will play at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal tonight in the district quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.