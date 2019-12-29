The high school basketball season is a little over a month old and it’s beginning to become clear who the contenders are.
As has become typical for area basketball, Charlotte and Port Charlotte are looking like the best of the bunch with just four losses between them so far.
But outside of the Tarpons and Pirates, there are no squads with winning records.
With just about a month of the regular season left, Venice still has time to figure out its talented lineup and Lemon Bay and DeSoto County could make a run in their weak districts — leaving open the possibility for some shuffling in the ranks.
1. Charlotte (8-2) — With the deepest roster in the area, the Tarpons have comfortably won several games this season, including blowout wins over Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay, North Port and DeSoto County.
With 6-foot-7 forward Tre Carroll and centers Fuastin Phanor (6-foot-8) and Nnamdi Edeoda (6-foot-7), the Tarpons have some of the best length in the area to go along with a deep backcourt that includes senior Tyrik Gainer and freshman John Gamble.
This past weekend in the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout, Charlotte was tested against state champions from Wisconsin and Virginia, winning both games.
2. Port Charlotte (7-2) — Despite losing all of their starters from 2018, the Pirates continue to be one of the top teams in southwest Florida.
Aside from a loss to Charlotte, the team hasn’t lost to anyone else in the state so far — beating Venice, Lemon Bay, North Port and DeSoto County already.
The Port Charlotte style under coach Kip Rhoten has been an aggressive and in-your-face defense and it’s working again as the team is allowing an average of 43 points per game.
3. Venice (5-6) — The offseason couldn’t have gone any better for the Indians as they added Florida State two-sport commit Malachi Wideman and four other football players to their team.
However, the influx of athleticism hasn’t paid off for Venice just yet as the team is riding a three-game losing streak.
After they saw a 19-point lead fall apart in the City of Palms, the Indians were handed a 21-point loss to Lennard and then a 6-point loss to Oviedo.
4. Lemon Bay (4-7) — The Manta Rays opened the year 3-1 with wins over Sarasota Military, Imagine School and DeSoto County, but have gone cold since — going 1-6 over the past two-plus weeks.
If not for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jacob Newcomb for a 47-45 win over Community Christian, Lemon Bay would be on a seven-game slide.
The problem so far has been generating offense, as the team is averaging just 51 points per game. Playing in a district with just two winning teams so far in Lakewood (9-2) and Tampa Catholic (7-3), Lemon Bay still could have a good season if it can fix its offensive struggles.
5. North Port (2-8) — It took the Bobcats three weeks before they won their first game, going 0-5 before beating DeSoto County, 71-59.
But there’s been some reason for optimism as North Port lost a couple close games to Sarasota and Southeast and finished the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout on a high note — winning 55-38 over Oasis.
6. DeSoto County (2-8) — With two early wins over Lake Placid and Community Christian, the Bulldogs got off to a solid start.
But there’s been five straight losses since a 71-67 win over the Mustangs on Dec. 12 — only one of which has been by fewer than 10 points.
In a district with no winning teams, DeSoto County will have hope for a postseason run if they can contain teams a little better.
7. Community Christian (3-4) — Led by Brandon Hill’s 19 points per game, the Mustangs have been competitive this season — losing just one game by more than 12 points.
However, Community Christian has yet to play many tough teams, with a minus 4.4 strength of schedule rating, according to MaxPreps.
8. Imagine School (1-6) — The Sharks have won just once this season, with a 73-66 victory over the Gulf Coast HEAT on Dec. 10.
Aside from that, the team has come within 10 points of a win one time — in a 62-54 loss to North Fort Myers.
