Area teams haven’t fared well in tournaments this season, and that trend didn’t change in the Wally Keller Classic held at Charlotte High School this past weekend.
The Tarpons, Mantas, Indians and Mustangs all came away with winless weekends while the Bobcats’ 75-71 win over Evangelical Christian was the only local victory of the tournament.
However, the three teams not playing in Punta Gorda this weekend — Port Charlotte, DeSoto County and Imagine School — all had wins this week.
1. Charlotte (11-6): Playing without top player Tre Carroll, who was resting with a groin injury, the Tarpons dropped both of their games this weekend as they hosted the Wally Keller Classic.
Without Carroll, Charlotte struggled to get its offense going as it lost, 53-37, to Norland and 59-51 to Blanche Ely.
2. Port Charlotte (10-6): The Pirates had just two games this week, but won both, including a 60-58 win over Lehigh — who knocked out Port Charlotte in the regional final last season. They followed that up with a 26-point win over Cape Coral, continuing to make a case for the No. 1 spot in the power rankings despite an early-season loss to Charlotte.
3. Venice (7-11): The Indians had won back-to-back games with victories over North Port and Imagine School, but couldn’t keep up with Bartow in an 88-28 drubbing in Punta Gorda.
With star guard Malachi Wideman out of town and guard Myles Weston out with an injury, Venice couldn’t find much success on offense as no player scored more than 9 points.
4. North Port (6-11): The Bobcats started 1-8 and looked to be one of the weaker teams in the area, but have gone on a tear over the past two weeks — winning four of their past five.
Most of the team’s winning has come in the clutch, with all four of their wins in this streak coming by four points or less — with two of those coming in overtime.
This past weekend, Nick Passamonte (25 points) and Devin Riley (21 points) led North Port to a win in the Wally Keller Classic.
5. DeSoto County (8-8): With six wins in a row, the Bulldogs are the hottest team in the area. However, none of those wins have come against teams with winning records. They have beaten just two area teams — Lemon Bay and Community Christian — this season.
DeSoto will get a tough test next week when it travels to play at Charlotte.
6. Lemon Bay (7-11): The Manta Rays have been sliding down the rankings since December began.
After a 3-1 start, the team has gone 4-10 since with wins over Sarasota Military Academy (1-19), Imagine School (3-10) and LaBelle (2-14) since mid-December.
A bright spot this weekend was the performance of Shea Cullum. The sophomore came off the bench to score a team-high 27 points in an 80-65 loss to Dunbar.
7. Community Christian (9-6): Though the Mustangs are one of just three area teams with a winning record this season, it hasn’t come against the stiffest competition.
All nine of the team’s wins have come against teams with losing records and it has lost to DeSoto County and Lemon Bay.
8. Imagine School (3-10): The Sharks picked up a much-needed win on Friday with a 17-point victory over Lake Placid.
However, it’s been tough for Imagine to get its offense going against anyone else but Gulf Coast HEAT. The team has lost in all area matchups by at least 19 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.