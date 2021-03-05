Area girls weightlifters had a strong year in the 2020-21 season, as three individuals won state championships and a team finished in third place.
Madison Atwood (North Port), Daphnie Toussaint (Charlotte) and Tara Yount (Port Charlotte) each won state titles in their respective weight classes while North Port took third place at the 3A state meet -- the highest finish for it as a team in school history.
"Had it not been for a summer shoulder injury, twin sister Tristain would have matched Madison's accomplishment," Bobcats coach Wayne Skelton said, referring to Madison Atwood's undefeated season.
"It was a great year by the best Lady Bobcat team to ever step onto the platform."
Madison Atwood, Toussaint and Yount are finalists for the Girls Weightlifter of the Year for their state title seasons. Skelton is the Girls Weightlifter Coach of the Year for leading the Bobcats to the best season in school history.
Here's how the rest of the area shakes out:
First Team
Madison Atwood - North Port, sophomore
A county, district, regional and state champion, Madison Atwood went undefeated this year as she reigned supreme in the 169-pound weight class in 3A competition -- the highest level of girls weightlifting in Florida.
She won her state championship by a combined 45 pounds, putting up 185 pounds in the bench press and 220 pounds in the clean and jerk for a 405-pound total.
"Madison Atwood, state champion has a nice ring to it," North Port coach Wayne Skelton said. "She is the most focused, disciplined and intense lifter I have ever trained. Her father, assistant coach AJ Atwood, played a large part during her 'perfect year.' Madison pushes herself during every training session in an attempt to best her previous totals."
Daphnie Toussaint - Charlotte, senior
Another district, region and state champion, Daphnie Toussaint won her state title in the 199-pound weight class of 2A competition.
She lifted a combined 345 pounds -- winning the title by 15 pounds -- as she put up a 190-pound bench press and a 155-pound clean and jerk.
"Daphnie is a true testament to resilience and determination," Charlotte coach Matt Galley said. "She was able to overcome a lot in order to lift this season and put in the work to reach her goals. Even after winning a state championship she is still in the weight room every day trying to get better."
Tara Yount - Port Charlotte, junior
The top lifter of a deep Port Charlotte team, Tara Yount won district, regional and state titles this year competing in the 183-pound weight class of 2A competition.
Yount won her state championship by lifting 200 pounds in the bench press and 185 pounds in the clean and jerk for a 385-pound total -- winning by 15 pounds.
"Tara is an extremely hard worker and is very driven," Port Charlotte coach Jensen Moore said. "Not a single practice went by that she didn't give 110 percent. She made the switch to a lower weight class this season and didn't let that affect her. She stayed on top of making weight and still managed to get even stronger. Her accomplishments this season have been unimaginable and we are so excited to see what next season has to offer."
Tristain Atwood - North Port, sophomore
Tristain Atwood nearly replicated her twin sister's undefeated season -- even overcoming an offseason shoulder injury to win a district and regional title. She finished in second place at the 3A state championships, lifting 180 pounds in the bench press and 195 pounds in the clean and jerk, falling 15 pounds shy of first place.
Atwood and several other Lady Bobcats will be back for another run in 2022.
Samantha Sineath - Port Charlotte, senior
A key part of a deep Lady Pirates team, Samantha Sineath won a district and regional championship on the way to a state championship appearance. Sineath lifted 170 pounds in the bench press and 175 in the clean and jerk -- for a 345 total and second place.
Huyen Le - Charlotte, senior
A formidable lifter in the 101-pound weight class, Le won the district and regional titles by dominating her weight class -- winning regionals by 65 pounds. At the state tournament, Le tied for second place with a 160-pound bench press and a 115-pound clean and jerk -- for a 275-pound total that was 15 pounds shy of first.
Coach of the Year - Wayne Skelton (North Port)
North Port coach Wayne Skelton led the Lady Bobcats to their best season in history -- finishing in third place as a team in the 3A state championships.
Not only did North Port do well as a team, but Madison Atwood won a state title while her sister Tristain Atwood was a state runner-up.
Second Team
Kylie Flaherty-Cohn - Venice
The Indians' top lifter for a few years, Kylie Flaherty-Cohn won a district and regional title.
She finished in fourth place in the 129-pound weight class for 3A competition with a 305-pound total lift.
Brooke Knapp - Lemon Bay
A district and regional champion, Brooke Knapp took home the regional crown by five pounds -- inching it out with a 130-pound bench press and a 130-pound clean and jerk.
She finished in a tie for third place in the 1A state championships.
Lily Crady - Lemon Bay
Lily Crady crushed the competition in the 139-pound weight class, winning her district by 85 pounds and winning her region by 15 pounds.
At the state meet, she placed fourth with a 310-pound total lift.
Katarina Wilburn - North Port
One of the top lifters in the 119-pound weight class for 3A competition, Katarina Wilburn won her district meet by 80 pounds and won her region by 15 pounds.
She placed fifth at the state meet with a 305-pound total lift.
Shantay Reid - North Port
One of the strongest lifters in 3A competition, Shantay Reid was a tough out in the unlimited weight class. She won her district meet by 145 pounds and won her region by five pounds.
Reid came in fifth place with a 370-pound total lift.
Gianna Creola - Charlotte
Despite not winning her district or region -- coming in second place to Samantha Sineath in each meet -- Gianna Creola had a strong showing at the state meet.
She placed in fifth place in the 129-pound weight class of 2A competition with a 310-pound total lift.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.