Venice senior Marcus Keck pats teammate Harrison Adams on the back after making a shot against Lemon Bay High School on Wednesday.

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

Boys golf

Keck shoots one-under as Indians beat Mantas

Marcus Keck shot a one-under 35 at Venice Golf and Country Club to lead the Indians to a 148-177 win over Lemon Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

John Piroli (36) was one stroke behind Keck while Harrison Adams (37) and Anthony Lohbauer (40) rounded out the scoring for Venice.

Bryce Noll led the Mantas with a 41.


Pirates beat Tarpons by three strokes

Eddie Lainhart shot a 39 to lead the Port Charlotte boys golf team to a 168-171 win over Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon on the back nine at Twin Isles Country Club.

Nathan Killian (41), Caleb Campos (42) and Jeffrey Vivian (46) helped Lainhart hold off the Tarpons. Clayton Hayse of Charlotte was the medalist with a 38 in the loss.

VolleyballIndians sweep Sailors with ease

The Venice volleyball team swept Sarasota, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9 on Wednesday night at the TeePee.

