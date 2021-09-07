The Venice volleyball team stayed undefeated on the road with a 3-0 (25-22, 27-25, 25-22) win over Vanguard on Tuesday night.
Middle hitters Paden Keller and Leah Bartlett each recorded 17 kills as they continue to power the Lady Indians offense. Freshman Charley Goberville added 10 kills while Brighton Ferguson recorded five aces.
Venice (4-2) will host Riverview at 7 on Thursday night.
Boys golfLemon Bay 157, North Port 170
The Lemon Bay boys golf team shot its best score of the year as four players shot 40 or better to beat North Port on Tuesday afternoon.
Brent Walker (38), Chris Hallman (39), Bryce Noll (40) and Charlie Dillmore (40) led the way for Lemon Bay while CJ Kemble was the medalist as he shot a 36 for the Bobcats.
The Mantas and Bobcats will both play in the St. John Neumann Invite in Naples beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
DeSoto County 178, Avon Park 220
Freshman Marquez Angeles carded a 39 as he led the Bulldogs to a dominant win over the Red Devils on Tuesday afternoon.
Jonathan Maldonado (45), Porter Nedley (46) and Austin Evans (48) rounded out the scoring for the team.
DeSoto County will host Lake Placid at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Venice finishes third at ODA Invite
The Venice boys golf team shot a 325 to finish in third place out of four teams in the 18-hole Out-of-Door Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The Indians were all close in scoring as Harrison Adams (80), Jackson Adams (81), Chapin Smith (82) and Marcus Keck (82) were the team’s low scorers.
Venice will play at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sarasota.
Girls golfLemon Bay 204, Charlotte 262
Marie L’Abbe shot a low round of 43 to lead the Lemon Bay girls golf team to a 58-stroke win over Charlotte at Lemon Bay Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Hanson (48) was the only other golfer to break 50 in the dual match.
Lemon Bay will host Hardee and Charlotte will play Thursday afternoon at DeSoto County.
