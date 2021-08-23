Indians, Mantas and Tarpons compete in John Ryan Invite
Chapin Smith (76), Harrison Adams (77) and Anthony Lohbauer (78) each broke 80 to lead the Venice boys golf team to a fifth-place finish at the John Ryan Invitational on Monday morning at Capri Isles Golf Club.
Lemon Bay (9th) and Charlotte (12th) also competed in the 12-team tournament that was won by Lakewood Ranch and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal as both shot a collective 15-under par.
Bryce Noll (78) led the Mantas while Clayton Hayse (86) led the Tarpons.
Charlotte will play at Lemon Bay on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. while Venice will host Cardinal Mooney at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
Volleyball
Venice 3, Sarasota 0
The Venice volleyball team had no problems beginning their season with a district opponent — dispatching Sarasota, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-22).
Freshman outside hitter Charley Goberville led the Lady Indians with 14 kills thought middle hitters Paden Keller (12) and Leah Bartlett (11) were close behind.
Junior setter Ashley Reynolds led the team with 38 assists.
Venice (1-0) will have a quick turnaround as it gets ready to host its home opener tonight against Tampa Prep at 7 p.m.
North Port 3, Evangelical Christian 0
Haylee Rhoads and Julia Sanchez led the North Port volleyball team to a season-opening over Evangelical Christian on Monday night.
Rhoads also recorded all seven of the Bobcats’ blocks while Nevaeh Pryer added 10 kills and Tatiana Harder-Barnes had eight of the team’s 18 aces.
North Port (1-0) will play at Booker at 7 p.m. Thursday.
