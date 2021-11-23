The Venice girls basketball team scored 25 points in the first quarter as it established an early lead on the way to a 62-28 win over Sarasota on Tuesday evening.
Tessa O’Leary led with nine of her game-high 15 points in the first-quarter while Zoe O’Leary and Mickey Carr each added six to pull away early.
The Lady Indians (2-1) will play at DeSoto County on Tuesday.
Pirates nearly double up Bishop Verot
Delaini Morris and Yani Hall each scored 16 points for the Port Charlotte girls basketball team in a 63-33 win over Bishop Verot on Tuesday night.
Morris also added 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists in an all-around standout performance while Hall added four assists and two steals.
Port Charlotte (3-1) will next play at Sarasota Christian on Monday, Nov. 29.
Tarpons split two tourney games
Playing in the IE Thanksgiving Classic in Jacksonville, the Charlotte girls basketball team won one and lost one — losing to Holy Innocents Episcopal, 68-27, on Monday before beating Mount Paran Christian, 55-51, on Tuesday.
Charlotte (1-2) will host Port Charlotte on Dec. 3.
Boys basketball
Parrish Community 77, Lemon Bay 43
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team suffered a tough loss in its season opener against Parrish Community on Tuesday night.
The Bulls jumped out to a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
The Mantas will try again Monday night at Community Christian.
Girls soccerMariner 2 Lemon Bay 0
The Lemon Bay girls soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to undefeated Mariner (6-0) on Tuesday.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Mantas (5-2).
Lemon Bay next travels to North Port at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
