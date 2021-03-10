The Peace River Rivalry opened a new front in an unexpected place.
The combatants traded harsh indoor lighting for the sun, and a hard court for sand.
Music bumped its way out of boom boxes rather than an echoing gymnasium sound system. Spectators brought their own chairs. Some brought dogs.
On a bright and windy Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte and Port Charlotte met in beach volleyball at Florida SouthWestern State College.
For now, it’s a club sport. Next year, it will be sanctioned by the FHSAA.
“I feel like it’s more of a relaxed sport,” said Port Charlotte senior Alicia Kowalski. The University of Tampa signee was part of a loaded Pirates volleyball team that reached the regional finals this past fall.
Beach volleyball is played with five two-person teams, rather than one six-person team with rotations. Each match is a best-of-three with the first two sets played to 21 points and the third played to 15.
That buddy system, combined with the challenges of sun, sand and wind, makes beach volleyball its own unique sport.
“Indoor volleyball is more straight technique and this is partner work,” Kowalski said. “Beach, it’s pretty much your athleticism and who can be fastest and smartest. That’s what I like about it.”
Kowalski and sophomore Morgan Willis teamed up to defeat Charlotte’s Ashleigh Miller and Lily Shaw in the No. 1 match, 21-18 and 21-16. Charlotte won the overall meeting.
Kowalski said beach volleyball was a great way to hone some aspects of her game for the indoor season.
“I wanted to do it to work on my ball control for the indoor court,” she said. “Because you have to be smart and very aware of what’s going on at the other side of the court.”
Miller, who will play volleyball next fall at East Central University in Oklahoma, echoed Kowalski’s thoughts on the beach vibe.
“I just love the atmosphere of beach volleyball,” she said. “It’s so much different than indoor because indoor you have six girls on a court, but on beach you have two. It really helps me because I get in my head a lot, so playing beach helps me to not get in my head that way.”
Charlotte coach Alyssa Latham and Tarpons assistant JaNhea Beisner played sand volleyball together in college and leaped at the chance to spearhead Charlotte’s fledgling program.
“Beach volleyball is pretty new to this area, but my goal is to treat it like it is a sanctioned sport right away, that way for the girls, nothing is really going to change next year,” Latham said. “I want the team to treat it as serious as possible.
“It’s the same as indoor, like same skills, but it just teaches a lot of different mental aspects because there’s only two people on the court,” Latham added. “Where indoor you have one job – you’re setting, you’re hitting or passing – out here you have to do everything and you have to pay attention to the wind. There’s a lot more aspects that go into beach volleyball.”
Many schools in Florida have had beach volleyball as a club sport for several years. This is Port Charlotte’s fourth season with a club team. Lemon Bay and North Port also field teams. When the FHSAA voted to approve the sport this past June, it was to be sanctioned for this season, but that was pushed back a year when it became clear many schools didn’t have coaching stipends in the school year’s budget.
There are other challenges awaiting schools, such as travel costs and infrastructure concerns. Charlotte High plays its home matches at FSW for now, but the school has not worked out the particulars on building its own court on campus. Port Charlotte plays its home matches at the sand courts behind TT’s Tiki Bar on the Charlotte Harbor waterfront, but it was recently announced those courts will be removed, leaving the Pirates with no alternative.
While there remains much work to be done at both schools before the sport’s first season, Latham said the payoff will make it all worthwhile.
“The reason why there was such a big push to get the FHSAA into the sport is because a lot of girls are getting scholarships from this,” Latham said. Charlotte sent its first beach volleyball player on to college this past year when Beisner’s sister, Shelby, landed a scholarship at FGCU.
“This provides more opportunities for the girls,” Latham said. “Coach Beisner and I just really love the sport, we still play it now and we just want the community to grow around beach volleyball.”
Willis, a sophomore, can be counted among the younger players who are already considering the sport as a way to reach the next level. She is eager to be a part of Port Charlotte’s first “official” team next year.
“Oh, 100 percent,” Willis said. “I really like it. I want to pursue this more than anything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.