ENGLEWOOD — You can’t shake a stick at Lemon Bay football practice without hitting a sophomore.
Here’s the thing — those dudes can hit back.
The Mantas are coming off a breakthrough 9-2 season with huge expectations despite the loss of numerous graduating seniors. Having such lofty goals typically are built on a wealth of returning talent. Lemon Bay certainly does have that.
But the Mantas also have a gigantic sophomore class — the backbone of last year’s strong junior varsity squad — working its way into starting spots all over the field.
“That group is committed,” fifth-year Mantas coach Don Southwell said.
“During the summer I saw some massive growth in the weight room,” senior lineman Everett Baker said. “You can check the numbers. Every max lift went up. Crazy numbers.”
Lemon Bay’s faithful got a glimpse of the talented group this past spring when the Mantas traveled to Evangelical Christian and came away with a 28-14 win against former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay star Earnest Graham’s team.
Landon Spanninger, standing 6-0 and weighing 200 pounds, was one of several members from Lemon Bay’s Class of 2024 who recorded a highlight moment in that game. Serving as a bruising complement at running back to speedsters Jacob Sekach and Jason Hogan, Spanninger delivered bruises everywhere he went.
“So he’ll be the thunder in our thunder and lightning there,” Southwell said.
Youth and athleticism are bubbling up all over the field. Baker has a number of fresh faces lining up alongside him in the trenches. Aiden Bell, Mike Ward and Owen Tannehill are moving up from the junior varsity to man the offensive line.
Sophomore Dan Romanelli has made a name for himself on the defensive line. Sophomore Caleb Whitmore has drawn a bead on a starting linebacker spot while junior Joe Hackett has shown the versatility to line up at either rush end or safety.
The receiving corps received a boost from a different kind of newcomer when senior Daylan Craft, who stands 6-2, moved to town from Missouri over the summer.
Perhaps the most significant graduation loss is at quarterback, where Austin Anderle excelled a year ago. Junior Trey Rutan proved in the spring game he is a capable successor.
“He’s a first-time starter, but I thought his decision-making was great,” Southwell said. “He had some scrambles that extended drives and I didn’t know we were getting that from him. It’s not that we didn’t think Trey could run; we just didn’t know he’d be that kind of stick-mover.
“He ran the offense well,” Southwell added. “That was a nice takeaway.”
It all adds up to a Mantas’ team that is ready to prove a 9-2 season is the floor, not the ceiling.
“I think they know there’s a target on them,” Southwell said. “They’re not going to surprise anyone and I think they know that it’s their job to keep it going.”
Baker confirmed that.
“I have that hunger myself, but I see it in my teammates, as well,” he said. “They don’t want anything less than last year. They want to improve just the same way I do. We all want to get better.”
Head coach: Don Southwell (5th season)
2020 record and finish: 9-2, lost to American Heritage in second round.
Key newcomers: Caleb Whitmore, Daylan Craft, Landon Spanninger, Aiden Bell, Mike Ward, Owen Tannehill, Dan Romanelli, Joe Hackett.
Key returners: Jason Hogan, Everett Baker, Jacob Sekach, Trey Rutan, Mason Boltinghouse, Jackson Benedict, Robert Doxen, Aaron Pasick, Carson Moore, CJ Kniceley, Chase Tudor.
Key losses: Austin Andrle, Devon Prokopiak, Julian Ordaz, Louis Baldor.
