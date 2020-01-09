The winter sports season is hitting the home stretch with about three to four weeks of regular season play remaining for most area teams.
With most of the season already gone, the top teams and players have already (mostly) separated themselves from the pack. While most of the top contenders were to be expected, there have been some performers along the way that most people didn’t see coming.
Boys basketball
Alex Perry, Port Charlotte
Coming off an undefeated regular season, the Port Charlotte boys basketball team graduated seven seniors — and hopes of a repeat season left with them.
Though the Pirates (7-5) are far from perfect this year, they’ve lost to just one area team (Charlotte High) and have beaten Virginia state champs Gate City along with Venice, Lemon Bay, DeSoto County, North Port and Riverdale.
A big factor in those wins has been sophomore Alex Perry — who has led the Pirates in scoring in each of the past five games (scoring 21, 12, 19, 18 and 14 since Christmas).
Though he’s been inconsistent at times, Perry’s high-flying athleticism and ability to score gives Port Charlotte not only a bright future, but also a reason to be optimistic about what’s to come when playoffs arrive next month.
Girls basketball
Kylie Poole, Venice
As a sophomore, Kylie Poole spent most of her season on the bench as Venice finished with a 7-14 record and was knocked out in the district quarterfinals.
This season, the junior shooting guard has taken a big jump as she’s become one of the Lady Indians’ best players — averaging 10 points, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Despite an 0-5 start to the season, Poole’s steady improvement has been one reason why Venice has turned around its season, going 5-3 since.
Poole and the Indians have 10 games left and need just two more wins to tie last year’s record, despite losing three starters from the 2018-19 team.
Boys soccer
Javier Barajas, DeSoto County
Coming off a losing season, the DeSoto County boys soccer team had reason to believe this year will be different.
The Bulldogs scored just 29 goals across all of last year, but senior forward Javier Barajas has injected new life in the offense. With 26 goals through 13 games, Barajas has led his team to a 6-5-2 record and has DeSoto on track to double its offensive output this season.
With just four games remaining in the regular season, it will soon be up to Barajas to try and push his team past districts in his final season as a Bulldog.
Girls soccer
Sierra Spirk, North Port
The North Port girls soccer team was one of the best in the area last season, but didn’t have enough firepower to make it out of districts — losing to Braden River, 5-2, in overtime of the district semifinals.
It was largely up to Aleena Purvis to get her team on the board as she led the Bobcats with 18 goals in 12 games and no one else on the team could crack 5 goals.
However, that’s all changed with the arrival of Sierra Spirk. The freshman forward has proved to be a good complement to Purvis (17 goals scored) as she’s already scored 14 goals through nine games.
With two dangerous weapons at forward, North Port (8-0-2) is undefeated and ranked as the No. 47 team in the state, according to MaxPreps.
Wrestling
Koen Hoffman, Venice
After wrestling as an eighth grader for Imagine School last year, Koen Hoffman transferred to Venice and has been a bright spot for the Indians ever since.
Wrestling in the 138-pound weight class, Hoffman leads Venice with a 16-1 record. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the freshman is ranked as the No. 2 wrestler for his weight class in 3A competition. With dual season wrapping up this month, Hoffman will soon have his chance to compete individually and make a run at a state tournament appearance.
Girls weightlifting
Kylie Cohn, Venice
The Venice girls weightlifting team sent just one lifter to the state tournament last year in Arianna Kerr.
Though Kerr — a second place finisher at states — was set to return for her senior season this year, an injury took away that opportunity.
Kyle Cohn has taken a step forward in her place. The junior weightlifter has placed first in her weight class in several meets already this season and has pushed her total (bench press + clean and jerk) to over 300 pounds.
While it’s always tough to replace a state runner-up, Cohn’s breakthrough season has given the Indians reason to be excited with the regular season winding down.
