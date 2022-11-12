WINTER HAVEN — After everything the Venice volleyball team had been through this season, a first-set loss in the Class 7A state championship hardly registered as adversity.
The Indians had already survived one of the toughest schedules in the state, a 100-year storm and a comeback for the ages to win a regional championship.
When Venice fell behind, 1-0, to Hagerty (Oviedo) in the state final on Saturday night, it wasn’t difficult for the Indians to draw from the strength of past triumphs.
The Indians stormed back to win the next three sets and the match, 3-1, (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16) at Polk State College-Winter Haven Health Center, celebrating in front of hundreds of enthused Venice supporters.
The win marks the sixth state title in program history and the Indians’ first since a 3-1 win over Leon (Tallahassee) on Nov. 18, 2017.
“We talked about tonight beforehand that this was going to be a mirror game,” said Venice coach Brian Wheatley, who has now won state championships across four decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s). “When we wake up and look at ourselves in the mirror, what are we going to see? Forget the wins and losses. What are we going to see?
“Are we going to see someone who went for it? Someone who just left it all on the table? That’s what you have to do in the state championship,” Wheatley continued. “I told them the other day, ‘To become a champion, you have to act and think like one first.’ That was our mindset all year.”
Venice was thrown one more hurdle to overcome this past week. Five of the team’s starters — Summer Kohler, Ashley Reynolds, Hilary Hupp, Leah Bartlett and Charley Goberville — were all so sick on Tuesday that they had to attend practice via Zoom.
Then, a brush with Hurricane Nicole canceled school on Thursday, further complicating practice plans.
“It’s the whole team, it’s not just me,” said Bartlett, a senior middle hitter, who was visibly fighting a cold throughout the match. “Everyone is under the weather. The fact that we could all come together and fight through this, it’s amazing.
“The fact that we overcame it just shows how mentally tough our team is. We’re very gritty.”
Despite the obstacles, Venice appeared on its way to a strong start as it opened up a 13-5 first-set lead.
Hagerty responded with strong swings at the net.
Once freshman opposite hitter Jenness Orcutt got going, the Huskies mounted a rally. Orcutt delivered five kills and two blocks as Hagerty got back into the set.
It wasn’t just Orcutt who gave Venice trouble, though.
The Huskies blocked five Indians shots and Hagerty outside hitter Brooke Stephens (team-high 21 kills) chipped away with kills in key positions.
Hagerty finished off the set with a block from the pairing of Nadya Nute and Orcutt and sent Venice into the hallway to discuss the deficit.
“After that first set, we had a good lead on them and kinda eased up,” Wheatley said. “That team is quality right there. Awesome defense. We said after Game One, ‘They’re outworking you. What are you going to do?’
“And they responded. Every time I’ve challenged them this year, they’ve responded with something like that. It’s pretty incredible.”
Feeling the pressure, Venice didn’t ease up for a moment in the second set.
A varied attack produced kills from Goberville, Reynolds, Kohler, Hupp, Bartlett and Jayda Lanham. After going back-and-forth through the first half of the set, Venice went on a 10-3 run and finished off the set with kills from Lanham and Bartlett to draw even.
Even with their second-set success, the Indians switched up their attack heading into the third. Venice went to the middle time and again as a steady rotation of Hupp and Bartlett overwhelmed what had been a strong defensive effort from the Huskies.
Hupp, in particular, sparked a critical rally.
Knotted at 12-12, the 6-foot junior middle hitter delivered three kills and a block in quick succession as Venice went on a 7-0 run.
Hagerty battled back with a run of its own, cutting the deficit to 19-18 after Stephens rattled off three kills, but that was as close as it would get.
A kill and an ace from Kohler and kills by Hupp, Lanham and Reynolds quieted the Hagerty crowd as Venice took a two-sets-to-one lead.
“Watching film, we realized that the middle of the other side, there was only going to be one blocker,” said Hupp, who delivered 12 kills and three blocks. “Wheatley told us if we run the middle constantly, it would be a clear shot for us to win because there was only one blocker. ...
“It’s a lot of pressure on me, but I kept telling myself it’s just a regular game. I didn’t really feel nervous at all.”
Once the middle started working for Venice, the Indians didn’t shy away.
Venice charged out to a commanding 8-0 fourth-set lead as Bartlett came up with three kills and a pair of blocks. When she exited for a breather, Hupp picked up the slack, raining down two more kills and adding another block.
Sensing a state championship within reach, Venice went all-out at the net — getting kills from all five of the players who had been sick that week to take the title.
“My mindset was just doing it for the team, making sure that we’re all on the same level,” Bartlett said of the fourth and final set. “We knew this whole game we were in it. We couldn’t let our energy go down any. We all had to have the same mentality.
“Just that first run in the last set was amazing. I was looking at Ashley and Summer a lot. We were all going back-and-forth, like, kills, blocks, perfect sets, amazing passes from Brighton (Ferguson). It was amazing how we all had that connection.”
Kohler finished with a team-high 20 kills, Bartlett added nine, Lanham had eight, Goberville had six and Reynolds had five.
Ferguson delivered a team-high 23 digs, followed by Kohler, Lanham and Kyla Freddolino with 14 digs each.
“You never know when you’re going to get back,” Wheatley said. “For me it’s about opportunity. It’s been five years, and I’m thinking, ‘Maybe we’re never gonna get back. Who knows?’
“If you do get this chance, you have to seize the moment. That’s what we wanted to get through to them. No opportunity wasted.”
