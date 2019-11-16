Four area high schools sent athletes to the Florida High School Athletic Association State Swimming Championships this weekend in Stuart.
Though none of the swimmers won state championships, there were 11 events in which they finished on the podium.
Venice led area schools with eight top-eight finishes in the state championships, with Port Charlotte earning two top-eight performances, North Port finishing with one and Charlotte coming up with none.
Boys results
Wesley Kephart took the podium three times as he finished third in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle and was a member of the 4th place Boys 200 Medley Relay team and the 4th place Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team.
Other members of the 200 Medley Relay team for Venice were Amadeusz Knop, Harrison Newi and Ian Brann. Other members of the Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay team were Cole Firlie, Emery Reszka and Brann.
Brann also placed fifth in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle while Knop was sixth in Boys 100 Yard Backstroke.
Michael Sickles, the lone representative from North Port, came in seventh place in the Boys 100 Yard Backstroke.
Representing Port Charlotte in the 3A state championships on Saturday, Oscar Marquardt finished sixth in the Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke.
Girls results
Ella Marlow was the top local female performer at the state championships, earning a podium finish in three events.
She took fifth in the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly and was a member of the fifth-place Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and the fifth-place Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay teams.
Other members of the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Medley were Sarah Koenig, Ashley Kephart and Sarah Sensenbrenner and other members of the Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay were Emma Theis, Kephart and Sensenbrenner.
Daisy Marquardt was the lone Port Charlotte girl to earn a podium finish, placing fourth in the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle.
