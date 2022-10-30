The Venice swimming trio of Amadeusz Knop, Max Eckerman and Maeve Eckerman will return to the scene of their loftiest podium appearances from a year ago when they lead the Indians into this year’s Class 4A state swim championships.
In all, Venice will be sending 10 individuals competing in 17 events as well as four relay teams to Saturday’s meet at Sailfish Aquatic Center in Stuart. All eyes will be on Knop and the Eckermans as they attempt to break through for titles in their respective events.
In 2021, Knop finished second in the 200 medley and 100 backstroke. He automatically qualified for Stuart with a win in the 200 medley and a second-place showing in the 100 backstroke at the Region 4A-2 meet this past weekend.
Maeve Eckerman earned automatic nods as well in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, events in which she, too, finished second at last year’s state meet. Max Eckerman earned a chance to improve on last year’s second-place showing in the 200 medley and third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
As a team, Venice’s strongest showing at the Region 4A-2 meet might have been in that boys’ 200 medley, where Knop and Eckerman were joined by Aidan Siers and William Wadsworth in qualifying for the state meet. All four swimmers rank among the state’s top eight in that event.
North Port will have a swimmer at the Class 4A meet as well after Michael Kent qualified for the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley.
On Friday, Charlotte will compete in the Class 3A state meet. The Tarpons will be represented by three individuals and four relay teams. Celina Myers and Isabella Slagter each qualified for two events, while Zoe Schwartz reached the state meet in one.
Below are all the state qualifiers for this weekend’s meets:
William Wadsworth: 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley.
Relays: Boys 200 medley, boys 400 freestyle, boys 200 freestyle, girls 400 freestyle.
In Class 2A, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte advanced large contingents to Wednesday’s Region 2A-4 meet at Jensen Beach.
Lemon Bay will send eight individuals to compete in 13 events, as well as five relay teams. Becket Koss leads the way, qualifying first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Also heading to regionals out of Lemon Bay are: Alisha Bishop, Cassandra Heeg, Monica Heeg, Ben Hoang, Patrick Hooper, Cameron Ramirez and Matthew Sacco as well as the relay teams for boys and girls 200 medley, the boys and girls 200 freestyle and the boys’ 400 freestyle.
Port Charlotte heads into regionals behind the swimming of Tonio Hensel, who will be the favorite to win the 200 freestyle and 100 breastroke. In all, six Pirates qualified in 11 events. Port Charlotte will also be sending five relay teams. Caroline Aylward, Paige Burke, Mason Drumm, Nicholas Moya and Zack Moya will also be in Jensen Beach along with relay teams for the boys and girls 200 medley, the boys and girls 400 freestyle and the girls 200 freestyle.
The Class 2A state meet is slated for Nov. 12 at Sailfish.
