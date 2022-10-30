PCinvite 8.jpg

Port Charlotte's Tony Hensel competes in the 100 breaststroke during Saturday's Pirate Invitational at Centennial Park. Hensel will lead the Pirates into this week's Region 2A-4 meet at Jensen Beach.

 Patrick Obley

The Venice swimming trio of Amadeusz Knop, Max Eckerman and Maeve Eckerman will return to the scene of their loftiest podium appearances from a year ago when they lead the Indians into this year’s Class 4A state swim championships.

In all, Venice will be sending 10 individuals competing in 17 events as well as four relay teams to Saturday’s meet at Sailfish Aquatic Center in Stuart. All eyes will be on Knop and the Eckermans as they attempt to break through for titles in their respective events.


