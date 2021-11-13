STUART – The Venice boys had their strongest showing since 2018, finishing second overall at the Class 4A state swimming championships on Friday at Sailfish Splashpark and Aquatics Center.
The Venice girls cracked the top-10, finishing ninth.
Junior Amadeusz Knop factored heavily in the Venice performance, finding a spot on the podium in four events. He recorded second-place finishes in the 200 medley (1:49.80) and 100 back (49.75) and was a member of the 200 medley and 400 free relays that finished second and fifth, respectively.
Max Eckerman finishing third in the 100 breast, clocking in at 56.48 seconds.
The boys’ 200 medley relay (1:33.14) just barely missed out on first place, coming in .14 behind winner Lake Brantley. The 200 free relay team also medaled, finishing seventh.
Maeve Eckerman was the standout on the girls’ side, finishing second in the 50 free (23.18) and third in the 100 back (56.82) while anchoring the eighth-place 400 relay team.
Sarasota won the boys’ title with 211 points, followed by Venice at 173, which just edged Oviedo’s 172.5. Bartram (160), Lake Brantley (138), Nease (122), West Orange (102), Boca Raton (96), Taravella (90) and Celebration (81) rounded out the top 10.
Venice’s boys finished seventh in 2020 and other than their state title in 2018, their next best finish before this year was a third-place showing in 2013.
On the girls’ side, Riverview (275), Winter Park (256.5) and Oviedo (252) finished well ahead of the pack. Windermere (192) was fourth, followed by Creekside (155), Jupiter (132.5), Nease (107), Lake Brantley (97), then Venice (81.5) and Bartram Trail (62).
The Venice girls failed to place in 2020 and finished seventh in 2019.
Elsewhere, North Port’s Michael Kent finished sixth in the boys’ 100 breast with a time of 57.56
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.