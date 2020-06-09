Sports will return in many counties around the state on Monday, much to the delight of schools and athletes.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties are among them with a list of restrictions including group size, limits on how long teams can practice and hygiene rules.
As if there weren’t enough changes going into fall, the FHSAA board of directors met on Tuesday to discuss many other potential changes to protocol for the 2020-2021 season.
Here are the highlights:
Six quarter rule approved
Florida was one of nine states who didn’t implement the six quarter rule in football until Tuesday’s meeting.
Florida previously abided by the one game week, where a player can only play in one game per school week either junior varsity or varsity, but not both.
The six quarter rule allows a player to play a combined six quarters between both levels.
This helps build up JV programs, who are often struggling to field teams. A player can now continue to develop without having to sit out other games.
Under the policy, teams would have to apply for a waiver and would have until the Monday of the third week of the regular season to submit one. The FHSAA will use a program’s history and roster size to make that decision.
Broad COVID-19 guidelines
It’s been arguably the weirdest spring and offseason in high school sports in some time. The spring sports seasons were cut short not even midway through due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.
That also led to the cancelation of spring football and offseason conditioning for fall sports. Now that many districts across the state are planning to reopen facilities to their players, the FHSAA feels there should be some broad strokes to help combat the spread.
Though it decided to implement new guidelines, it did not set any in stone just yet. The board decided a list will be completed by next week.
New summer GUIDELINES
The FHSAA typically doesn’t put too many restrictions on summer workouts and relies on the individual districts.
The governing body made a few tweaks to the policy including requiring wet bulb global thermometers and immersion tubs at every school. Cooling zones are also required and water breaks are mandatory.
The changes reflect the Zachary Martin Act’s guidelines, named after a Riverdale offensive lineman who died 11 days after collapsing on the field.
Girls wrestling sanctioned
Girls wrestling will become an officially sanctioned sport come the 2021-22 season, the board voted.
The details are still being worked out. Though many wanted it to be sanctioned for the upcoming school year, budgetary issues were cited as the reason to push it back.
As a sanctioned sport, girls will still be able to wrestle boys throughout the regular season, but will have their own postseason.
