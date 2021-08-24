There’s so much action at Venice High football games it’s nearly impossible to keep track of it all.
Some Friday nights there can be several game-changing plays, touchdowns scored, turnovers forced and yards earned.
Not all of it makes the cut for the next-day story — often hurriedly written in a parking lot as a security guard ushers the writer out — but that doesn’t mean it’s forgotten.
While the Indians impressed many with their 56-34 drubbing of Miami Northwestern at Traz Powell Stadium last Friday, there’s more to the story than the final score.
Here’s some things fans might have missed in the preseason opener:
D-ine is relentless
Despite having multiple 300-pound offensive linemen, Miami Northwestern couldn’t hold off the Indians’ pass rush and run-stopping efforts.
Trenton Kintigh recorded a pair of strip sacks (recovering one) while Damon Wilson added a sack in which he needed just one arm to throw quarterback Taron Dickens to the ground.
Kintigh and Wilson aren’t the only difference-makers up front, either, as George Philip (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) and Makalynn Clayton (6-foot-4) also bring strength and experience.
Returners are dangerous
Opposing kickers and punters will surely be aiming for the end zone against Venice this season.
The Indians showcased their versatility on special teams as both Keyon Sears and Omari Hayes returned kickoffs while Jayshon Platt handled punt returns — taking the first Bulls’ punt 72 yards up the left sideline for the game’s opening touchdown.
Sears and Hayes, meanwhile, set the offense up with strong field positions to begin nearly every drive — typically from the 30-to-40-yard-line.
Da’Marion Escort is legit
The senior running back has earned significant carries since his sophomore season, and looks to be turning into a workhorse back for Venice.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Escort has added some size that’s made him difficult to tackle and a formidable blocker — keeping him on the field for most plays.
Against Miami Northwestern, he handled 14 of the team’s 18 non-quarterback rushes, and excelled to the tune of 236 yards and three touchdowns — including scoring runs of 77 and 74 yards.
Some credit must be given to Venice’s offensive line — featuring a rotation of seven returners — but this type of stat line is rare in high school football.
If the Kickoff Classic counted, Escort’s 236 rushing yards would have tied the 11th best single-game rushing performance in Venice history (Terry Polk ran for 236 yards against Palmetto in 2013).
