There’s winning, and then there’s reminding the opponent they never had a chance.
The Charlotte girls basketball team has been doing much of the latter over its current 14-game winning streak that began with an 87-18 win at North Port on Dec. 17.
After opening the year 2-2 with losses to IMG Academy and Fort Myers, the Lady Tarpons (No. 21 in the state) haven’t lost since — winning by an average of 40 points per game and winning five games by 50 or more points.
All of that goes out the window next week when the district playoffs begin, though.
Despite how talented the Tarpons are they still will face one of the toughest paths of any team to a state championship.
“Ultimately we’re rivals, but the big picture is that I’m rooting for Charlotte County,” Port Charlotte girls basketball coach Mike Progl said. “I want (Charlotte) to succeed. It just makes everything here better. If they won states, I’d be jumping up and down and hooting and hollering for them.
“I’m not against them at all, but I just know getting out of their district is tough. They have to get to the championship game. If they don’t get past Fort Myers, and they already lost to them, they might have the best team that never goes anywhere. And that’s horrible.”
The last time the Tarpons lost it was a 61-59 defeat at Fort Myers (No. 31 in the state) — the team they’ll face next Wednesday in the district semifinals with the season on the line.
If Charlotte can win from there, it’ll likely have to play Braden River (No. 8 in the state) in the district final.
And that’s not even looking ahead to the field in the regional playoffs — likely featuring Braden River and Dunbar (20-0, No. 27 in the state).
“We’re gonna have to see (Fort Myers) before we even get a chance to see Braden River,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We have to lock in. We have to play defense. They have some really good players over there this year.
“If we don’t win, then our season is done. It’s something as a team that we’ve discussed a lot this week. If you don’t want your season to be over, what are you going to do to make sure that doesn’t happen?”
The Tarpons beat the Green Wave last year in the district semifinals, only to lose to Braden River in the district final — and then again in the regional semifinals.
Charlotte has looked like a different team this year, however.
After graduating just one senior — forward Yannis Rodriguez, who averaged 1.9 points per game — help arrived this past offseason in the form of two transfer players.
D’Yanis Jimenez led Mariner with 18.2 points per game as a freshman last year. This year, she’s one of three Tarpons averaging 13 or more points per game.
Kristin Lowers averaged 5.8 points per game as a sophomore for the 21-5 Parkersburg (WV) Big Reds last year. As a Tarpon, she’s averaged 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
“I tell my players to feed off their tempo and try to match their tempo,” said DeSoto County girls basketball coach Ardine Primus, whose team has lost to the Tarpons by 42 and by 62. “If you can get anywhere near the pace they’re running, you can try to give yourself a shot in the game.
“I think they’re a better unit altogether this year. I’ve seen a lot of improvement in Ary (Hicks’) game. But as a unit, I think Ary and Bella got the additions they needed to really go far. I believe they can make it past districts to regionals, and possibly even states.”
Hicks, a pass-first junior point guard, leads the Tarpons in scoring (14.2 points per game), assists (3.9 per game), steals (3.8 per game) and shooting (58 percent from the field).
Desjardins, a shoot-first senior guard, is a career 1,000 point scorer and the team’s 3-point sharpshooter. She’s averaged 13.4 points per game this year while making 41 percent of her 3-point attempts.
“They play as one unit, honestly,” North Port coach Curtis Tillman said of the Tarpons. “There’s not one spectacular player. Every girl on that team is good. If you take Ary away, D’Yanis will step up. If you take Bella away, Ary will step up.
“There’s really no fall-off with their team. I told coach (Stephenson) before our game last time we played, ‘We’re rooting for you over here to bring home that state championship.’ I feel if they get past Braden River, it’s a clean path to a state title for them.”
After beating up on their local opponents for the past few months, it will soon be time for Charlotte to turn its attention outside of Charlotte and south Sarasota counties — with their old foes cheering them on from afar.
“Even when it was last year and we weren’t as good and people really weren’t talking about Charlotte, we were able to upset teams and get to a spot where we were playing for a district championship,” said Stephenson, whose team has been eliminated by Braden River in back-to-back seasons.
“I think other teams have easier paths than we do, but I also think that’s what has made these girls the team that we are.”
