Philadelphia 76ers duo Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are playing Friday and Saturday night in the NBA.
They both played at the Wally Keller Classic.
Utah’s Grayson Allen is playing Golden State on Saturday night.
He played at the Wally Keller Classic.
There have been a dozen future NBA players and 16 McDonalds All-Americans running up and down the floor at Charlotte High since the first game of the Wally Keller Classic in 2007. There likely are a few more taking the court Friday and Saturday for the 15th installment of the event.
Donnie Wilkie, Charlotte’s long-time PA announcer and Tournament Director of the annual City of Palms Classic, was and remains the force behind the scheduling of teams. Over the years, countless sponsors and people in the community have stepped up provide every comfort and hospitality.
And, most of all, the man for whom the event is named, has been a part of it from the very first game and will hand out hardware following all 17 games this weekend.
Wally Keller retired from Charlotte High in 2001, but had a hand in the improvement or construction of just about every athletic facility on the Punta Gorda campus. He coached the basketball team for three seasons in the early 1980s, going 48-36 to cap a long career that had begun in 1961. Prior to Charlotte, he coached 14 seasons at Weathersford, Illinois, and left as the school’s all-time winningest coach. The school also plays host to a Wally Keller Classic, played each Thanksgiving week.
In a fun bit of irony, the first-ever game – played on Jan. 20, 2007 – involved cross-county rival Port Charlotte defeating Palmetto 73-71.
“Fortunately we were able to start it and we had a great first year,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “Austin Rivers was in the first one, so that’s pretty exciting right there in itself, but the amount of NBA guys, All-Americans, state champions we’ve had in that event is something special, you know?”
Massolio said the difference over the years has been the community’s commitment to a fun atmosphere.
“We do such a good job of treating those people,” he said. “This year is going to be a little different but we’re going to try and do our best. There’s a lot of things we have to deal with, but even this year, after 15 years, we try to make it family-oriented to all the teams and treat them the right way.
“If we treat them the right way, they’ll always come back.”
Charlotte (13-4) will face Orlando Christian Prep (17-0), the state’s No. 3 team, according to MaxPreps. Saturday, the Tarpons face Bishop McLaughlin (12-5) out of Spring Hill. The Hurricanes are ranked No. 15 in Class 3A. Also on Friday night, the Charlotte girls will be matched up with Cardinal Mooney and the Tarpons boys’ junior varsity will face their counterparts from IMG Academy.
“We want to play,” Massolio said. “That type of competition is what we want to get to. They’re good, quality teams. You can’t bring in quality teams and let them play everybody else. You’ve got to step up there.
“Some nights, you’re going to take some whippings, some nights you’re going to battle all the way and some nights, you’re going to win,” he continued. “We want to get out there and battle to the end and make somethings happen. We’ll see. It’s an exciting weekend and I can’t wait for it.”
Email: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
WALLY KELLER SCHEDULE
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wally Keller Gym
Booker vs. Barron Collier, 4 p.m.
Andrew Jackson vs Victory Rock, 5:40 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Orlando Christian Prep, 7:20 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Naples, 9 p.m.
Fish Tank
Charlotte JV vs. IMG Academy JV, 4:40 p.m.
Charlotte girls vs Cardinal Moony, 6:20 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Wally Keller Gym
Naples vs Winter Haven, Noon
Orlando Christian Prep vs Andrew Jackson, 1:40 p.m.
East Lake vs. Vero Beach, 3:20 p.m.
Oldsmar Christian vs. IMG Academy, 5 p.m.
Riverview vs. Bartow, 6:40 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Bishop McLaughlin, 8:20 p.m.
Fish Tank
North Port vs. Riverdale, 11:20 a.m.
Lehigh vs. Santa Fe, 1 p.m.
Canterbury vs. Calvary Christian, 2:40 p.m.
Fort Myers vs. Bradenton Southeast, 4:20 p.m.
Lakewood Ranch vs. Evangelical Christian, 6 p.m.
Lemon Bay vs. South Fort Myers, 7:40 p.m.
WALLY KELLER TEAM CAPSULES
(Records through Wednesday)
ANDREW JACKSON
Hometown: Jacksonville
Record: 10-3
MaxPrep ranks: 3rd in 3A, 17th in state
About: All three of the Tigers’ losses came during a tournament in Orlando, but get a load of the results – a three-OT loss to Edgewater, a two-OT loss to Dr. Phillips and a 7-point setback against Olympia. They have a number of quality wins in the Jax area, including a 12-point victory against Bishop Snyder, and 14-point wins against Lee and Paxon School.
BARRON COLLIER
Hometown: Naples
Record: 13-4
MaxPrep ranks: 8th in 5A, 57th in state
About: The Cougars are another team (this will be a theme) that hasn’t shied away from a difficult schedule. They own wins against Naples and Fort Myers. They also have lost to Naples. Other defeats include a three-overtime affair at Community School of Naples and a 9-point setback against Lehigh.
BARTOW
Hometown: Bartow
Record: 9-4
MaxPreps rank: 5th in 6A, 33rd in state
About: The Yellow Jackets are 3-3 against top-100 teams in the state, including a victory against Oldsmar Christian. Two of their losses have come against top-10 foes – No. 4 Oak Ridge and No. 7 Dr. Phillips. They fell at No. 58 Auburndale on Tuesday and play Kathleen on Friday in an attempt to avenge their other defeat, a 61-56 setback on Jan. 6.
BISHOP McLAUGHLIN
Hometown: Spring Hill
Record: 12-5
MaxPreps rank: 15th in 3A, 61st in state
About: The Hurricanes’ own a pair of marquee wins – a 76-71 overtime victory against Tampa Catholic and a 63-60 win against Central Pointe Christian’s Grey squad on Jan. 2. It’s possible they have been just as impressive in defeat. They played Ohio’s top team, Archbishop Moeller, to within 6 points in a 56-50 setback and hung around with North Carolina’s No. 15 team, Greensboro Day, before falling 66-56. They also own a win against Wally participant Calvary Christian.
BOOKER
Hometown: Sarasota
Record: 8-6
MaxPrep ranks: 15th in 4A, 104th in state
About: The Tornadoes are a familiar opponent to area teams. They lost 71-62 against Charlotte at Sarasota Riverview’s Suncoast Holiday tournament and defeated Venice 74-50 earlier this week. Of Booker’s six losses, four have come against top-40 teams in the state, including IMG Academy, the state’s No. 2 squad.
CALVARY CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Clearwater
Record: 9-9
MaxPreps rank: 20th in 3A, 103rd in state
About: There are five Calvary Christians in Florida. This isn’t the best … but it is the second-best. The Warriors have played a bruising schedule, which includes losses to Wally participants Bishop McLaughlin, East Lake as well as Clearwater and Carrollwood Day. They also have a 15-point win against Booker.
CANTERBURY
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 7-8
MaxPreps rank: 18th in 3A, 91st in state
About: The Cougars are that team everyone seems to have played. For example, they have faced Wally participants Lehigh (73-65 loss), IMG Academy (82-57 loss), Charlotte (76-49 loss) and Naples (70-50 loss). Lest that resume look poor, they do own wins against Westminister Academy and First Baptist Academy.
CARDINAL MOONEY GIRLS
Hometown: Sarasota
Record: 11-7
MaxPreps rank: 6th in 3A, 45th in state
About: While the record might not be much to look at, the Cougars hung tough in both games they played against nationally ranked Braden River a team that has ended Charlotte’s postseason runs recently. They lost 53-51 to Braden River on Dec. 12, then 62-57 on Jan. 9. Cardinal Mooney has also faced the state’s No. 4 team – and nation’s No. 9 team – Central Pointe Christian, losing 56-20.
CHARLOTTE
Hometown: Punta Gorda
Record: 13-4
MaxPreps rank: 8th in 6A, 40th in state
About: Never ones to shy away from a challenge, the Tarpons will be facing down two stout opponents this weekend, beginning with Orlando Christian Prep. Charlotte is 4-0 since losing to Naples on Jan. 6, including impressive wins against Fort Myers, Canterbury and Lehigh. The Tarpons also own a split against Sarasota Riverview.
CHARLOTTE GIRLS
Hometown: Punta Gorda
Record: 13-2
MaxPreps rank: 9th in 6A, 33rd in state
About: The Tarpons have decimated just about every team that stumbled into their path. Equipped with two returning stars and armed with two standout transfers, Charlotte has held four teams under 20 points this season.
EAST LAKE
Hometown: Tarpon Springs
Record: 14-0
MaxPreps rank: 1st in 6A, 5th in state
About: The high-scoring Wildcats have done what they should against the schedule laid out before them, crushing the lesser teams while posting solid wins against top-50 opponents. They own double-digit wins against Clearwater (31st) and Lee (44th) and a 9-point win against Carrollwood Day (42nd).
EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 9-9
MaxPrep ranks: 22nd in 2A, 297th in state
About: The Sentinels have played a wildly varied schedule, with losses to Naples, Canterbury (twice) and Riverdale as well as wins against Oasis (3-11), Bonita Springs (1-9) and LaBelle (3-10). They defeated Lemon Bay 76-51 on Jan. 12.
FORT MYERS
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 7-5
MaxPreps rank: 32nd in 6A, 165th in state
About: The Green Wave have lost four of their past five games entering Thursday’s crosstown matchup with Dunbar. Their most recent defeat came at the hand of Charlotte in a 61-52 decision in Punta Gorda. The downturn began with a 73-55 defeat against Barron Collier on Dec. 29.
IMG ACADEMY
Hometown: Bradenton
Record: 13-2
MaxPreps rank: 2nd in state
About: How about this for intriguing – the Ascenders are on a two-game losing streak heading into the Wally. Shocking? Well … not really. Competing at the nationally televised St. James NIBC, the Ascenders lost 55-51 to Montverde, the nation’s top-ranked team. As a reward, they wound up facing the nation’s No. 2 team, Sunrise (Kansas) Christian, and hung tough before falling 69-62. They were initially scheduled to play on Friday night at the Wally, but Victory Rock took their place.
LAKEWOOD RANCH
Hometown: Bradenton
Record: 5-6
MaxPrep rank: 51st in 7A, 282nd in state
About: The Mustangs began their year with a 73-49 win against a Venice team that was missing several playmakers due to the school’s extended run in the football playoffs. The 64-63 loss to Sarasota that followed was more indicative of the team’s overall abilities. Lakewood Ranch has since lost to Booker and Calvary Christian and defeated a depleted North Port this past week, 58-41.
LEHIGH
Hometown: Lehigh Acres
Record: 15-4
MaxPreps rank: 4th in 6A, 28th in state
About: Locals will remember the Lightning following their 72-63 defeat at Charlotte, but there are plenty of feathers in their collective cap, including wins against Canterbury, Barron Collier and the Community School of Naples. Their other three losses also came against quality opponets – Tampa Wharton, Montverde Academy and Sarasota Riverview.
LEMON BAY
Hometown: Englewood
Record: 3-10
MaxPreps rank: 75th in 4A, 504th in state
About: The Manta Rays have struggled to put points on the board this year, but when they do, it’s because of red-hot shooting from the perimeter. Lemon Bay has averaged 77 points in its three wins and battled Charlotte fairly well throughout the first half of their game this past Tuesday. They also hung with Venice and Riverdale in tough defeats.
NAPLES
Hometown: Naples
Record: 16-3
MaxPreps rank: 1st in 5A, 15th in state
About: Now here’s a team folks should have a look at, just for comparison’s sake. As already mentioned, the Golden Eagles dispatched Charlotte 76-59 on Jan. 6, but their three defeats have all come against teams that are in Punta Gorda this weekend: Barron Collier (59-56), IMG Academy (73-38) and Victory Rock (102-79). Of their 16 wins, 11 have been by 15 or more points.
NORTH PORT
Hometown: North Port
Record: 6-10
MaxPreps rank: No. 59 in 7A, 347th in state
About: The Bobcats were 6-5 but had plenty of reason to feel good about themselves after playing Charlotte and Port Charlotte to the buzzer and hanging with South Fort Myers. Then the injury bug hit. In the five losses since, scoring has been tough to come by, but the trademark defense has been there.
OLDSMAR CHRISTIAN
Hometown: Oldsmar
Record: 15-4
MaxPreps rank: 20th in state
About: The Eagles are a Sunshine Independent that owns several victories against Wally Keller opponents Calvary Christian and Santa Fe (twice) and has dispatched IMG Academy’s Blue squad twice by double figures.
ORLANDO CHRISTIAN PREP
Hometown: Orlando
Record: 17-0
MaxPreps rank: 1st in 2A, 3rd in state
About: OCP finds itself in MaxPrep’s national top 30 and are coming off a 59-56 win against the state’s No. 4 team, Oak Ridge. The Warriors boast three players averaging double figures – guard duo Omar Figueroa and AJ Brown as well as 6-7 Ven-Allen Lubin, who averages 13.4 points and 7 rebounds.
RIVERDALE
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 6-6
MaxPreps rank: 65th in 6A, 357th in state
About: The Raiders are 1-1 against Wally participants, edging Lemon Bay 56-54 before losing to Barron Collier 80-53. They have lost four of their past five games entering Thursday, albeit against decent competition. They play 3-13 Gulf Coast on Thursday in what could be a get-well game before running into another Wally participant, Lehigh, on Friday.
RIVERVIEW
Hometown: Sarasota
Record: 13-4
MaxPreps rank: 6th in 7A, 27th in state
About: The Rams, of course, are familiar to Charlotte folks after they forged a split with the Tarpons in two very entertaining meetings. Riverview also owns wins against Booker, Lehigh and Venice. The Rams have little reason to hang their heads over their defeats. In addition to the Tarpons, losses have come against Naples, IMG Academy and an out-of-state foe, iSchool of Lewisville (Texas).
SANTA FE CATHOLIC
Hometown: Lakeland
Record: 6-8
MaxPreps rank: 27th in 3A, 158th in state
About: The Hawks are another team whose record doesn’t tell the entire story. Two losses have come against Oldsmar Christian, mentioned earlier here, one against Andrew Jackson and another against Windermere Prep. They do own a win against Lake Highland Prep.
SOUTHEAST
Hometown: Bradenton
Record: 6-5
MaxPreps rank: 45th in 5A, 270th in state
About: While none of their wins particularly stand out, the Seminoles did play Victory Rock tough in a 70-62 defeat on Jan. 12. They also have lost twice to Booker, the first time by 13 points the other by 15 points. They are coming off an impressive 71-53 win against Lakewood Ranch, heading into Friday’s game against Boca Ciega.
SOUTH FORT MYERS
Hometown: Fort Myers
Record: 12-5
MaxPreps rank: 38th in 6A, 209th in state
About: The Wolfpack has won three in a row following a 73-37 loss to Lehigh entering Thursday’s game against 6-11 Golden Gate. There are no marquee wins of note, but the Wolfpack have played a decent schedule, which includes losses to Community School of Naples and Port Charlotte.
VERO BEACH
Hometown: Vero Beach
Record: 14-2
MaxPreps rank: 4th in 7A, 14th in state
About: Vero Beach has played about a third of its schedule against top-100 opponents, but none higher than No. 48 Astronaut, to whom it lost, 44-41. Overall, Vero Beach is 3-2 against top-100 foes and are coming off a recent 71-53 setback to No. 81 Osceola.
VICTORY ROCK
Hometown: Bradenton
Record: 8-2
MaxPreps rank: 19th in state
About: The Sunshine Independent squad is making its second visit to Punta Gorda this season. They cruised past Charlotte 79-52 in a preseason exhibition on Nov. 18. Their two losses have come against Central Pointe Christian out of Kissimmee and they own a 102-79 swamping of Naples. Andrew Jackson will be their most difficult opponent to date outside Central Pointe.
WINTER HAVEN
Hometown: Winter Haven
Record: 3-6
MaxPreps rank: 49th in 6A, 275 in state
About: The Blue Devils had to endure a layoff from Dec. 11 to Jan. 5 and have struggled (against a very good schedule) to get back on track. They should be familiar to Charlotte fans, since they hung tough with the Tarpons before falling 70-65 in Winter Haven on Dec. 5.
McDONALDS ALL-AMERICANS WHO PLAYED IN THE WKC: Grayson Allen, Udoka Azubuike, Joel Berry, Antonio Blankeney, Tony Bradley, Jaylon Brown, Nassir Little, Kasey Hill, Dewan Hernandez, Dakari Johnson, Wally Judge, Kevin Knox, Tre Mann, E.J. Montgomery, Austin Rivers, Ben Simmons.
NBA PLAYERS WHO PLAYED IN THE WKC: Allen, Blankeney, Bradley, Brown, Joel Embiid, Hernandez, Johnson, Knox, Little, Rodney McGruder, Rivers, Simmons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.